Children's Ombudsman received over 1,800 complaints in 2022

The Children's Ombudsman has called on the Government to spend surplus budget income on services for vulnerable children, including those in care and with disabilities.

Last year was the busiest ever for the service, with 1,812 complaints received, including almost one in three about school or education, excluding the pandemic year 2021. Complaints were also received about hospital waiting lists, direct provision, and foster care.

In the annual report Falling Behind, published on Tuesday, Dr Niall Muldoon warned it is not possible to accurately say how much the State spends on children due to inadequate data gathering.

Dr Muldoon warned there is “no way of really knowing how far behind we are” and said it has found that government agencies charged with looking after children do not work effectively together.

“Last September the Government announced a phenomenal €11bn budget expansion for 2023, but so far this has not been directed towards the key supports and infrastructure needed by children,” he said.

“Things like a 24/7 national social work service for children, assessment of needs within the HSE, or guaranteed access to expert assessment for suicidal children over the weekend.”

The ombudsman found young people at Oberstown Detention Centre are not helped to understand the court system, as is done in other countries.

“Some had learning difficulties and would have been supported by an SNA (special needs assistant) at school. Some also had difficulty expressing themselves and communicating effectively,” states the report, adding that "they did not always fully understand the conditions of their bail".

'Minor behaviour-related incidents' One family contacted the ombudsman because ‘Ciaran', then 14, was facing expulsion following “a number of minor behaviour-related incidents” in first year of school. He has ADHD but did not have an individual education plan or a learning support plan to help with the transition to secondary school. Although expulsion was reduced to suspension, he moved schools, which meant living with his grandparents. The report said he is now thriving with supports. His parents complained to the school, which directed them to the Education and Training Board, which directed them back to the school. The ombudsman worked with a family who were told ‘Chloe’, then 10, needed to go abroad during 2020 for inpatient mental health treatment. When they applied for the Treatment Abroad Scheme to fund this, they were denied because local treatment was being considered even though they knew nothing about that. After considerable delays and distress, she was admitted and successfully treated in a different region of Ireland.

Passport delays

The ombudsman also received 327 complaints about delays and lack of information around issuing passports for children, including from residents in Northern Ireland.

“Due to the level of distress experienced by families we met with the Passport Office in early June,” said the ombudsman, leading to a 100% response rate to queries.