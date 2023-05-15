'Shocking' link between viewing of porn and child-on-child abuse

Irish frontline therapists are seeing the same “shocking” link between children’s exposure to pornography and the sexual abuse of other children as documented in Britain this week.

A study by the Children’s Commissioner for England revealed that sexual violence commonly seen in pornography was found in half of police interview transcripts of child-on-child sex abuse cases. https://www.childrenscommissioner.gov.uk/resource/pornography-and-harmful-sexual-behaviour/

Children at Risk Ireland (Cari), a specialist charity providing therapy to children who have been sexually abused, said the research was very significant.

“The findings are shocking but they tally with what we see first-hand at Cari, on how pornography can link to sexually harmful behaviour in children,” said Cari chief executive/clinical officer Emer O’Neill.

“In our experience when children under 12 are exposed to pornography, they act out what they have seen online on other children, which is extremely concerning. The findings confirm the high correlation between pornography and peer or sibling abuse.”

The British study showed the most common category of sexual violence was physical aggression, with 35% of cases involving slapping, strangulation, hairpulling, gagging, spanking, whipping, punching, or kicking.

Lorraine O’Hanlon, Cari’s therapy team leader for the Mid-West Region, said they work with children from the age of three to 12 who exhibit sexually harmful behaviour.

“We also work with children who have experienced sexually harmful behaviour by a peer,” she said. “From our experience of working with this age group, when children are exposed to online pornography, they do not understand what they are seeing.

They have entered into an adult world with no capacity to understand, and it can turn their world upside down.

“The child who was being abused by a peer acting out on them experiences shame, confusion, fear, and sadness. The child who is acting out does not understand what the impact is on the other child or on themselves. This is very traumatic for both of the children involved.”

Ms O’Hanlon said this kind of abuse has “a significant impact” on relationships, family lives, friendships, and communities.

“However, positive intervention can help and we work with parents, schools, and communities to tackle sexualised and harmful sexual behaviour in children.”

Fiona Jennings, head of policy and public affairs at ISPCC, said: “The findings of this research are shocking and disturbing but, unfortunately, not surprising. We know from our own work that viewing such material is causing some children and young people to act out the behaviours they witness on their peers.”

She said girls, in particular, have said there can be an “expectation” on them to act in a certain way.

Ms Jennings said a similar study in Ireland would be worthwhile, a view echoed by Ms O’Neill. Both also urged the new online safety commissioner to treat this issue with urgency.

The Ombudsman for Children in Ireland was not in a position to comment.