'Callous disregard for human life': Death penalty executions soar worldwide

The number of recorded executions across the world soared in 2022, revealing a "callous disregard for human life", Amnesty International has said.

Amnesty's annual review of the death penalty found that a total of 883 people were known to have been executed across 20 countries last year. This represented the highest figure globally since 2017, and a rise of 53% from 2021.

While this does not include the thousands of executions believed to be carried out in China, it does record a spike in executions in the Middle East and North Africa.

Almost nine in ten of the world’s known executions in 2022 were carried out by just three countries: Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt.

Amnesty International secretary general Agnes Callamard said: “The number of individuals deprived of their lives rose dramatically across the region. Saudi Arabia executed a staggering 81 people in a single day.

“Most recently, in a desperate attempt to end the popular uprising, Iran executed people simply for exercising their right to protest.”

In Iran, the number of people executed rose from 314 in 2021 to 576 last year. The number of executions tripled in Saudi Arabia to 196, the highest recorded by Amnesty in 30 years, while 24 people were executed in Egypt.

Amnesty said that countries such as China, North Korea, and Vietnam are “known to use the death penalty extensively”, which means the true global figure is far higher.

It said it was clear that China remained the world’s most prolific executioner, ahead of Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the US.

Executions resumed in five countries in 2022 — Afghanistan, Kuwait, Myanmar, Palestine, and Singapore — while executions in the US increased from 11 to 18.

Executed over drug offences

The number of people executed for drug-related offences is also on the rise, which Amnesty said is in violation of international human rights law.

Such executions were carried out in China, Saudi Arabia (57), Iran (255), and Singapore (11) and represented 47% of all executions recorded globally. It said such executions were also likely carried out in Vietnam.

“Importantly, it’s often those from disadvantaged backgrounds that are disproportionately affected by this callous punishment,” said Ms Callamard.

It’s time for governments and the UN to up the pressure on those responsible for these blatant human rights violations and ensure international safeguards are put in place.

The number of people issued a death sentence in 2022 stood at 2,016, a decrease from 2,052 the previous year.

Amnesty also pointed to a “glimmer of hope” as six countries abolished the death penalty either partially or fully, in Kazakhstan, Papua New Guinea, Sierra Leone, the Central African Republic, Equatorial Guinea, and Zambia.

This positivity continued as Liberia and Ghana took legislative steps towards abolishing the death penalty, while authorities in Sri Lanka and the Maldives said they would not resort to implementing death sentences.

Ms Callamard said it is time for others to follow suit.

“With 125 UN member states — more than ever before — calling for a moratorium on executions, Amnesty International has never felt more hopeful that this abhorrent punishment can and will be relegated to the annals of history," she said.