Bernard Phelan 'overjoyed' to be free from prison, sister says

"A fry and some Barry's Tea"

That is what Bernard Phelan is looking forward to most after being freed from an Iranian prison after seven months, according to his sister Caroline Massé Phelan.

Mr Phelan, 64, from Clonmel in Co Tipperary was arrested in Iran in October of 2022 over allegations of national security-related crimes – which he denies - but was released last week.

He has been living in France for 30 years.

His sister Caroline spoke to RTE's Morning Ireland on Monday and explained that things had been "touch and go" up until the moment he left on the plane.

"We didn’t know until he took off that he was on his way home. There were rumours and tweets and such on Thursday and Friday evening - but no one could confirm, it was real touch and go over there for him himself whether he would take off."

Bernard and another man, Benjamin Brière, were released on humanitarian grounds.

Ms Phelan said that the moment she saw her brother was "unbelievable."

"To see him walking off a plane in France after such a long time – there were just loads of huge hugs. We were there, the members of the Department of Foreign Affairs who had been flown over to help us, we were all in tears.

We rang my father who is 97 – he thought he’d never see his son again, so it was a special moment.

During his stay in the prison, Mr Phelan had to "sit on the floor for six months", his sister claimed.

“We wouldn’t consider that he was well-looked after. He was given a chair and a table in the last month but was on the floor for six months. "Maybe that’s okay in Iranian prison standards, but not in our standards. He’s home safely, and that’s what counts."

Ms Phelan paid tribute to the many people who were involved in securing Bernard's release, including TDs and MEPs who raised the issue politically as well as both the Tánaiste Micheál Martin and President Michael D Higgins, who had both been in contact with Bernard's father Vincent.

Mr Phelan is now recovering in hospital but is still "overjoyed".

"I saw him yesterday, he can’t get over the peace and quiet after being in a cell with 16 other people. The day before he had his bare feet in the grass.

"He hadn’t seen grass in seven months, all they had in the prison was access to a courtyard for 45 minutes a day. To put his bare toes in the grass after seven months was heaven.

"The first thing he said was that he wanted a fry and some Barry's Tea!

"He looked weak but he’s going to recover now in hospital – but still overjoyed."