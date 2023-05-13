Man dies following crash involving tractor and motorcycle

A man in his 40s has died following a crash involving a tractor and motorcycle in Co Longford.
The crash occurred between Aughnacliffe and Ennybegs at Esker South, Ballinalee at around 1:30pm this afternoon.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries have been reported.
The road is currently closed closed and local diversions are in place.
Forensic collision investigators have conducted an examination of the scene.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward, especially those who may have dash-cam footage and were travelling in the Esker South area of Ballinalee between 1pm and 1.45pm.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station on 043 335 0570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.