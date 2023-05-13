Scuffle' at fresh anti-migrant protest in Dublin

Scuffle' at fresh anti-migrant protest in Dublin

Public order gardai have responded to an anti-migrant protest outside the International Protection Office in Dublin – a day after a migrant camp was dismantled and set alight (Tony Smith/Alamy/PA)

Sat, 13 May, 2023 - 17:50
Cillian Sherlock, PA

Public order gardaí have responded to an anti-migrant protest outside the International Protection Office in Dublin – a day after a migrant camp was dismantled and set alight.

On Saturday, protesters marched from the Customs House, where there was a rally against hate speech legislation currently before the Oireachtas.

The demonstrators marched towards Mount Street Lower, where dozens of tents have been erected in another makeshift camp for homeless migrants.

The protesters carried Irish flags and banners as they walked through the camp chanting and exchanging words with migrants.

There was a scuffle as some demonstrators and gardaí pushed each other.

Gardaí then stood across the main entrance to the camp at Grattan Court East.

The protesters later called on the gardaí to remove the tents.

On Friday, a man was arrested during a protest in Dublin during which a different nearby migrant camp was dismantled and later set alight.

Makeshift tents had been erected in a laneway being used by homeless migrants.

A protest against the camp took place in the area around Sandwith Street on Friday evening and involved several groups, including counter-protesters.

Public order gardaí attended those demonstrations too.

The man, in his 30s, was arrested under the Public Order Act and will appear before Dublin District Court this month.

Wooden pallets and other materials from the camp were later set alight in the laneway but gardaí said no one was present at that time and no one was hurt.

Read More

Varadkar condemns violence at Dublin asylum seeker camp

More in this section

A drug syringe and a spoon with cooked heroin Society looking down on drug users 'through a pint glass', Citizens' Assembly hears
Motorcyclist, 50s, killed in single-vehicle collision Motorcyclist, 50s, killed in single-vehicle collision
Varadkar condemns violence at Dublin asylum seeker camp Varadkar condemns violence at Dublin asylum seeker camp
ProtestPlace: Republic of IrelandPlace: UK
<p>'The Irish Times' has removed an article on fake tan from its website while checks are made. File picture: PA</p>

Irish Times removes ‘fake tan’ column after AI queries

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd