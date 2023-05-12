Hijacking suspect wanted by gardaí arrested at Belfast airport

Hijacking suspect wanted by gardaí arrested at Belfast airport

(Niall Carson/PA)

Fri, 12 May, 2023 - 15:17
Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

A man wanted by gardaí has been arrested at Belfast International Airport while trying to take a flight to Spain.

The 28-year-old man is wanted in Ireland on suspicion of hijacking and possession of an offensive weapon.

The PSNI’s International Policing Unit arrested the man at the airport on Thursday, working with An Garda Siochana and local officers from Co Antrim.

The man was detained on an Irish extradition warrant and appeared before Belfast Extradition Court later on Thursday.

“The subject in this case might have thought that booking a flight from a different jurisdiction would help him evade or avoid detection,” Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said.

“Unfortunately for him he failed to factor in the close international collaboration efforts with law enforcement partners to identify and apprehend wanted fugitives wherever they may be hiding out.

“This arrest shows our continued determination and commitment to work with international partners to effectively tackle criminality and bring those involved to justice.”

The man remains in custody.

More in this section

Offshore manual worker standing on helipad with wind-turbines behind him in sunset Offshore renewable wind energy could enter market by 2026 — Eamon Ryan
Weekend to bring warm sun — but keep the umbrella close by Weekend to bring warm sun — but keep the umbrella close by
Bernard Phelan on his way home after seven-month 'ordeal' in Iranian prison Bernard Phelan on his way home after seven-month 'ordeal' in Iranian prison
extraditionPlace: Republic of IrelandPlace: Northern Ireland
<p>Eddie Hutch Sr was shot and killed on Poplar Row, in Dublin 3, on February 8, 2016.</p>

Third arrest in relation to Eddie Hutch murder 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd