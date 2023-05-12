Man in his 50s dies after collision, Galway gardaí appeal for witnesses

Man in his 50s dies after collision, Galway gardaí appeal for witnesses

Two vehicles collided on the N65 at Moyleen at around 7.30am. Picture: Google Maps

Fri, 12 May, 2023 - 15:53
David Kent

A man in his 50s has died after a road crash in Galway on Friday morning.

Two vehicles collided on the N65 at Moyleen at around 7.30am. The driver of one of the vehicles was taken to University College Hospital Galway to be treated for his injuries but has since passed away.

A garda spokesperson said that a post mortem would be conducted at a later stage.

The second driver, a male in his late teens, was also taken to University College Hospital Galway with non-life-threatening injuries.

The road remains closed to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by garda forensic teams.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

A spokesperson said: "Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N65 at the time of the collision, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Loughrea Garda Station on 091 842 870, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station."

Read More

Cork man sustains catastrophic injuries in Vietnam motorbike accident

More in this section

Third arrest in relation to Eddie Hutch murder  Third arrest in relation to Eddie Hutch murder 
Offshore manual worker standing on helipad with wind-turbines behind him in sunset Offshore renewable wind energy could enter market by 2026 — Eamon Ryan
Weekend to bring warm sun — but keep the umbrella close by Weekend to bring warm sun — but keep the umbrella close by
Road accidentPlace: Galway
<p>(Niall Carson/PA)</p>

Hijacking suspect wanted by gardaí arrested at Belfast airport

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd