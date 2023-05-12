Man in his 50s dies after collision, Galway gardaí appeal for witnesses

A man in his 50s has died after a road crash in Galway on Friday morning.
Two vehicles collided on the N65 at Moyleen at around 7.30am. The driver of one of the vehicles was taken to University College Hospital Galway to be treated for his injuries but has since passed away.
A garda spokesperson said that a post mortem would be conducted at a later stage.
The second driver, a male in his late teens, was also taken to University College Hospital Galway with non-life-threatening injuries.
The road remains closed to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by garda forensic teams.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
A spokesperson said: "Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N65 at the time of the collision, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.
"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Loughrea Garda Station on 091 842 870, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station."