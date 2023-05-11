Delay in reviewing laws prompts call to protect renters amid rise in sex-for-rent ads

The Government is being urged to put protections in place for renters propositioned with sex-for-rent offers following the lifting of the eviction ban.

The call by the executive director of the Irish Council for International Students, Laura Harmon, comes as advertisements offering accommodation for reduced or no rent in return for sex are increasing on online advertising platforms.

One recent advert for a property in Ballincollig in Cork by a “totally discreet and curious professional gent” sought a similar person “for apartment share with benefits”.

Another property in Dublin was advertised as a “free house for rent for fun” by a male offering a three-bedroomed house which is fully furnished with a “big front and back garden”. He termed himself as a “27 years old male looking for fun”.

The Ban on Sex for Rent Bill introduced by Social Democrats TD Cian O’Callaghan over a year ago was rejected after pre-legislative scrutiny by the Justice Committee, which found it should not proceed through the Dáil because of concerns with the legislation.

The Departments of Justice and Housing has told the Irish Examiner that legislative proposals will be considered when recommendations following the review of Part 4 of the Sexual Offences Act 2017. The legislation criminalises payment for sexual activity with a prostitute or a trafficked person.

The review, which was due to be completed at the end of last year, is still underway. The delay in finalising the report was because the study lead had also been working to complete another study which has now been completed, according to the department.

Ms Harmon said: “There needs to be urgent protections put in place in relation to sex for rent. Any landlord should be prosecuted who is propositioning prospective tenants in that way. They are preying on people who are vulnerable. They need to be clamped down on.

“The government cannot on one hand be lifting an eviction ban and then not putting in place proper protections for tenants. It wasn’t thought out properly and we can see that now. It was utter madness to lift an eviction ban in a housing crisis, when we had the highest levels of homelessness we have seen in our society.”

Deputy O’Callaghan said: "It is now well over a year since the Government promised that they would act urgently to address sex-for-rent exploitation. Since then the situation for renters has gotten considerably worse. It is inexcusable that the Government has failed to act to stamp out this gross exploitation of vulnerable renters."