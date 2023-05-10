Irish summers unlikely to reach 40C in foreseeable future

The head of Met Éireann does not expect summer temperatures in Ireland to reach 40C in the foreseeable future.

A recent report highlighted that because of global warming, the strength of the Gulf Stream may weaken, which could mean Ireland's temperatures may drop.

Thermostats in Ireland last year hit 30C for the first time in over 100 years.

"Not in the foreseeable future, we won't get 40C because we are surrounded by water," explained Head of Forecasting at Met Éireann, Evelyn Cusack.

"Our average sea temperature in the summer is around 17C-18C so literally our seas cool down the continental air.

"Nonetheless, we are likely to get increased temperatures."

As we head into summer, Met Éireann has announced the launch of a new service which will provide detailed weather forecasts for mountains and hills.

It will be available on the Met Éireann website from next month and will also include information on sea and water temperatures of lakes and rivers.

Ms Cusack said walkers and landowners will be able to get highly localised weather information.

"If you put in your geolocation, you can get a 10-day forecast for any field in Ireland," she said.

Anyone who cannot find their local mountain or hill is encouraged to contact Met Éireann so it can be added.

The new data service was launched as part of the Government's Be Summer Ready campaign.

This year's campaign message is Think Water Safety - Plan and Prepare.

In 2022, the Coast Guard responded to over 2,700 incidents with the summer being the busiest time.

The Coast Guard is highlighting the importance of planning and preparation when it comes to any water-based or coastal activity.

The public is asked to think of the word PLAN.

P - always plan and prepare for the activity you are about to participate in

L- what do you need to learn to safely take part?

A - be alert. What do you need to do if you get into difficulty? How will you call for help and what can you do to help yourself before rescue services arrive?

N - notify someone who is staying onshore of your plans and then you expect to be back.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin was at the launch and encouraged people to visit the campaign website and read the guidance on keeping themselves and loved ones safe over the coming months.

"The summer months are about making the most of warmer weather and enjoying Ireland's beaches, coastal regions, and lakes," said Mr Martin.