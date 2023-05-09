Simon Harris confirms two allegations of child sex abuse in relation to the Probation Service

Two allegations of child sexual abuse have been made in relation to the Probation Service, Justice Minister Simon Harris has confirmed.

Both allegations relate to alleged incidents in the 1970s by a former staff member who is now deceased.

Mr Harris confirmed that the allegations had been made, in response to a parliamentary question by Fianna Fáil TD for Dublin North-West Paul McAuliffe.

“I am informed that when the first allegation came to the attention of the Probation Service, An Garda Síochána and relevant services were notified,” Mr Harris said.

The Probation Service later became aware of a second allegation against the same former staff member, who by that time was deceased, he added.

“The complainant in this instance has submitted a case that is being managed by the State Claims Agency on behalf of my department.”

Mr Harris added that, as the matter is ongoing, he is not in a position to comment further.

Mr McAuliffe has previously submitted parliamentary questions relating to sexual abuse in the Probation Service, but this was the first time the minister confirmed his department is aware of allegations.

In April, Mr McAuliffe was advised that no such report for victims of child sex abuse carried out by members of the Probation Service had been commissioned by the Department of Justice.

“I certainly welcome the clarity from the minister,” Mr McAuliffe told the Irish Examiner.

“It’s clear there were issues of sexual abuse in the Probation Service. I would hope to find out more about the extent of the investigation that took place, particularly in relation to other cases, and who knew what about it.”