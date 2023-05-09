More than 1,000 'baby bags' distributed to foster parents for children in care 

Way 2 Work Ireland volunteers packing the baby bags last week.

Tue, 09 May, 2023 - 15:27
Alison O'Reilly

More than 1,000 ‘baby bags’ containing nappies and wipes have been sent to foster parents who are looking after children in the care of the State.

A group called ‘Way 2 Work Ireland’ which is funded by Tusla and works to support disadvantaged groups, released images of the drawstring bags sent to families recently.

The non-profit organisation posted the photos online saying: “Last week our team and volunteers spent two days organising and packing over 1,040 baby bags for children under two years of age entering the care system which were distributed nationally. A very rewarding exercise for the team and all done with passion and care for each pack."

Tusla said the bags contain “a pack of muslin cloths, nappies of different sizes, baby wipes (without alcohol or perfume) and footed sleep suits”.

In a statement a spokesperson said: “The contents were agreed after consultation with key stakeholders [including foster carers], incorporating feedback from the trial-run, and taking into account the individual needs of some babies eg tongue and palette complications, preference of soother, and bottle and formula brands. 

"The bags also need to be easily accessible in an emergency situation, so they are small and portable".

The latest figures from Tusla show there are 184 children under the age of two years in the State care system.

It added the cost of the project for 2023 is €25,000 and 60 bags were received in 17 areas across the country in an effort to support foster parents of younger children.

A spokesperson said: “It is vital we hear the voice of the foster carer and support them and also support the voice of children, young people and parents who engage with Tusla services."

