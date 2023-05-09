More than 150,000 parcels sent to Ukraine from Ireland in last 12 months

The Ukrainian community in Ireland has sent more than 150,000 parcels back to the war-torn country in the last 12 months.

Since Russia's illegal invasion in February 2022, almost 74,500 refugees have arrived in Ireland from Ukraine.

A number of supports have been issued by the Government and other agencies, including An Post.

On top of banking, address, translation and phone supports for Ukrainians, they have provided free delivery for parcels being sent to Ukraine.

More than 150,000 parcels have been delivered since the initiative was launched.

The news comes as Ireland joined with 24 other countries to issue Peace-themed postage stamps today, as a mark of solidarity with Ukraine.

Postal members of the PostEurope body will all issue the same striking international stamp featuring a Celtic knot to symbolise a peacefully integrated, cooperative society, where people respect each other’s culture.

An Post is also issuing a national stamp showing colourful doves of peace by Irish designer Ailbhe Phelan, covering postage within the island of Ireland.

Helping to launch the stamp, Minister of State and the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications Jack Chambers said: "Keeping families connected and supported through the free shipping of 150,000 essential care packages from Ireland back to Ukraine has made lives just a little more bearable in the most awful of circumstances.

"By issuing these pan-European stamps, An Post and its postal peers across Europe are sending a powerful message of solidarity with Ukraine, and the promise of unfaltering support and friendship from Ireland".

Gerasko Larysa, Ukrainian Ambassador to Ireland welcomed the new stamps saying: "We thank An Post and the PostEurope members for this powerful expression of solidarity with Ukraine through the release of postage stamps which will carry this message across the globe.

"An Post’s support for the postage of so many essential parcels back to our war-torn country, to help alleviate severe shortages and physical and psychological suffering means the world to the Ukrainian people everywhere. We thank them for their constant humanity, generosity and friendship”, she added.

The two ‘Peace – the highest value of humanity’ stamps are available at main post offices and online.