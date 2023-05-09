Government urged to take 'best interests of children' into account in homeless crisis

Focus Ireland will today launch a campaign to require Local Authorities to take the ‘Best Interests of the Child’ into account when working with families who present as homeless.

The campaign comes at a time when there are almost 3,500 children in emergency accommodation.

The director of advocacy with Focus Ireland, Mike Allen, told RTÉ's Morning Ireland that local authority staff nationwide were working extremely hard to deal with this crisis, but they needed more direction, training, and support.

At the end of March 2023, there were 3,472 children in emergency accommodation.

Focus Ireland is calling for the reintroduction and passing into law of the Housing (Homeless Families) Bill 2017, a piece of private members legislation introduced into the Dail in 2017 by Deputy Jan O’Sullivan.

The bill aimed to amend the 1988 Housing Act so that local authorities would be required to consider the 'best interests of the child' in their decision making when a family presented as homeless.

"Everybody knows that homelessness is a dreadful thing. Experiencing homelessness is a dreadful thing for anybody, man, woman or child, but particularly for children. It's an appalling experience.

First of all, there's the trauma of losing your home where you think you're comfortable, where you feel safe, where your toys are, your friends are, your all of your relationships.

"The loss of their home is traumatic in the first place. Then emergency accommodation may be a long way from your school and there may be no place for doing homework. You can’t invite your friends around. You lose all that sort of social contact."

A homeless tent by the river

Mr Allen said there was still an "awful lot of stigma involved" for children, noting that they were "ashamed" of being homeless.

He added that the level of response to the crisis by the country had been “slapdash”.

"We've always treated the family homeless crisis as the thing that's a flash in the pan, that is going to go away and we have never put in place proper structures, procedures to make sure that we reduce the impact of the harm.

Obviously, there should be no homelessness, there should be no children homeless. We've got to get more housing. We've got to get people out of homelessness.

"But while we have children who are homeless, we should be doing a much, much better job at protecting them from the harm that that causes".

Mr Allen said that the legislation would not “solve all the problems” but its great advantage was its simplicity and its clarity.

On the issue of housing, he said that Ireland was “behaving worse” than it did when the country was poorer.