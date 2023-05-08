President Higgins leads tributes to The Chieftains fiddler Seán Keane

President Higgins leads tributes to The Chieftains fiddler Seán Keane

Seán Keane of the Chieftains attends the funeral of Chieftains founder Paddy Moloney in 2021 (PA/Brian Lawless)

Mon, 08 May, 2023 - 17:08
Cillian Sherlock

President Michael D Higgins has led tributes to famous traditional Irish fiddle player Seán Keane following his death at the age of 76.

The Irish Traditional Music Archive said Mr Keane was a “pivotal member of The Chieftains” and “one of the greatest ever exponents of Irish traditional music”.

Mr Higgins said: “It is with sadness that lovers of Irish music and traditional arts across the world will have heard of the death of Seán Keane.

“Seán’s incredible talent as a fiddle player brought so much joy to so many and was enjoyed and admired by audiences all over the world.

“His virtuosity and skill was unique and has influenced so many musicians across the traditional arts. Indeed, Seán has been described as the ‘musician’s musician’.

His generous legacy to traditional music and the arts will be remembered for generations to come.

“We are indebted to the Irish Traditional Music Archive who hold so many of Seán’s recordings and will ensure this legacy lives on and will be enjoyed through the ages.

“May I express my deepest condolences to his children, Páraic, Deirdre and Darach and his grandchildren, to his extended family, to his friends in The Chieftains and to his wide circle of friends and musical colleagues.”

Read More

Chieftans fiddler Seán Keane dies aged 76

More in this section

Ukrainians living in tents being subjected to anti-immigration abuse  Ukrainians living in tents being subjected to anti-immigration abuse 
Friends making a toast at the bar Alcohol bill 'likely' to fuel violence and public intoxication
Mother and daughter talking Good relationship with your child important in drug prevention
KeanePlace: Republic of Ireland
<p>Mary Mollie Corrigan was born in 1905 and died aged 13 at an industrial school. Her burial place is unknown.</p>

Niece of 'Mollie' who died aged 13 asks minister for education where her body is

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd