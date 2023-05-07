Chieftans fiddler Seán Keane dies aged 76

Tributes have been paid following the sudden death on Sunday of renowned Chieftans fiddle player Sean Keane. He was 76.

Mr Keane died unexpectedly at his home in Dublin on Sunday morning, his family said, just weeks after he played for US President Joe Biden in Ballina, Co Mayo.

US Ambassador to Ireland, Claire Cronin, said she was saddened to hear of his passing.

She said Mr Biden was "genuinely moved" to see The Chieftains together again for one last time.

"Sean’s remarkable career saw him play with the world's greatest musicians, and collect 6 Grammy awards with The Chieftains, bringing traditional Irish music to a new audience in the US and around the world. May he rest in peace," she said.

His death comes just six months after the death of Chieftans co-founder, Paddy Moloney.

A Dubliner, Mr Keane was surrounded by traditional Irish music from an early age. Both parents were traditional fiddlers from musical communities in Longford and Clare, and would host many traditional players who travelled from all over Ireland to perform in Dublin.

31/7/2006 Members of The Chieftains (L to R) Sean Keane (Fiddle),Paddy Maloney, Matt Molloy (Flute) & members of the Dublin Gospel Choir at the launch of the ESB BEO Celtic Tiger Music Festival 2006 at the National Concert Hall, Dublin. Photo: Collins

He began playing the fiddle at a young age, before attending the Dublin School of Music where he received classical training.

But he soon became one of Ireland’s most talented young fiddlers, winning awards like the All-Ireland Championships and the Fiddler of Dooney competition, from which he earned the title of master fiddler.

A member of Ceoltóirí Cualann in the 1960’s, Seán also performed with some of the trios and duets formed by Paddy Moloney in the 60’s. He joined The Chieftains in 1968 on invitation from Paddy.

He was known for his unique fiddle style, especially in his use of ornamentation.

He also recorded a solo album, Seán Keane, along with a duet album with fellow Chieftain Matt Molloy.

He recently featured on Season 8 episode 1 of TG4's documentary series 'Sé Mo Laoch, which features on some of Ireland's greatest traditional musicians.

Mr Keane, was predeceased by his wife, Maire, who passed away in 2020, and is survived by his children Deirde, Paraic and Darach.