Wheelchair user dies after being struck by car in Co Antrim
Police have appealed for witnesses following a fatal collision in Ballymoney (Niall Carson/PA)
Sun, 07 May, 2023 - 13:02
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A wheelchair user has died after he was struck by a car in Co Antrim.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision in the Milltown Road area of Ballymoney on Wednesday.

A man, who was in an electric wheelchair, was struck by a car near to Riverstown Close at around 4.45pm.

He has since died.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We would appeal for anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the collision, or who may have relevant dashcam or other footage, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1551 of 03/05/23.”

