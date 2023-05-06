'My final wish has happened': Charlie Bird 'blown away' after meeting Bruce Springsteen 

Charlie Bird's "final wish has happened" after the veteran broadcaster met rock icon Bruce Springsteen on Friday.

The former RTÉ broadcast journalist, who was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in 2021, has previously said that meeting 'The Boss' was the last item on his bucket list.

On Saturday, he took to social media where he confirmed he had finally met with Springsteen before the US star's concert at the RDS.

"Last evening I was blown away brought to meet Bruce Springsteen backstage before concert. We had a couple of hugs and I used my voice app to talk to him."

During the concert, Springsteen dedicated a performance of his song 'Land Of Hope and Dreams' to “my friend Charlie Bird”. Mr Bird said earlier this week that he wanted that song to be played at his funeral, saying he goes “to sleep nearly every night playing this song".

Mr Bird added: "O God Bruce is a great human. My final wish has happened."

Last evening I was blown away brought to meet Bruce Springsteen backstage before concert. We had a couple of hugs and I used my voice app to talk to him. Then he dedicated Land of Hope and Dreams to “my friend Charlie Bird” O God Bruce is a great human. My final wish has happened — Charlie Bird (@charliebird49) May 6, 2023

Springsteen played the first of three concerts in Dublin on Friday, with the next two taking place on Sunday and Tuesday.

After landing in Dublin earlier this week, he was spotted in Co Kildare where the singer’s great-great-grandmother, Anne Garrity emigrated from Rathangan.

He also met Irish singer Shane MacGowan, with MacGowan's wife Victoria Mary Clake saying it was an "amazing honour and a beautiful experience to get a visit from The Boss".