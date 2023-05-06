Inspiration without the gimmicks at Executive Women Gathering

More than 800 women from around the country packed into the Convention Centre in Dublin yesterday, all hoping for some inspiration.

TV presenter Baz Ashmawy, serving as MC for the day, opened the Executive Women Gathering (EWG), promising a life-changing day and claiming last year's event was one of the most inspiring he had ever been to.

With a stacked line-up of speakers, including the editor-in-chief of Glamour Samantha Barry, businesswomen Jo Malone and Pippa O'Connor, author and senator Lynn Ruane, and TV host Angela Scanlon, the EWG certainly delivered on Baz's promises.

Thankfully, this event steered clear of the cringe #GirlBoss #BossBitch -type of content that marketing departments have shoved down our throats over the past few years.

Instead, attendees got to spend the day listening to a group of speakers from a range of different industries, different backgrounds, and different stages of their lives and careers.

Each woman spoke honestly and openly about experiences good and bad, and offered advice and perspective. No one talked down to anyone and there were no silly gimmicks.

Imposter syndrome

Despite the diversity of the speakers, there were common threads that linked them all — imposter syndrome and resilience.

These are traits that most people would say are far more common among women than men, but it often seems that it is more pronounced among Irish women.

Each woman had their own relationship with imposter syndrome. For Samantha Barry, it is something very real and valid, but it should not be allowed to take over.

Angela Scanlon said that if you do not feel like a bit of an imposter, then you are in the wrong room and you are not pushing yourself enough.

There was an entire panel dedicated to the theme of resilience, featuring scientist, model, and former Miss Ireland Pamela Uba; chef and influencer Trisha Lewis; and founder of Dublin Make Up Academy Kim O'Sullivan.

Having to take on adult responsibilities after her family moved from South Africa to Ireland, where her entire childhood was spent in direct provision, the odds were stacked against Uba reaching third-level education, never mind obtaining a Masters.

Uba said her resilience comes from what her mother had done to give her children a better life. She also knows that her achievements will inspire other young girls and women that look like her and come from similar situations.

Discrimination

Several women spoke of the discrimination they faced during and after pregnancy.

Pippa O'Connor lost modelling jobs, and Wells Fargo Bank International chief executive Fiona Gallagher was encouraged to take on a less-demanding role after she had her first child.

Conductor and composer Eimear Noone, who many will know as the first woman to conduct at the Oscars and for her work in video game music, took on the company that fired her because she was pregnant — and won.

Noone went through a 16-day trial, during which she was on the stand for 14 hours.

"Who am I to fight this fight?" she had asked herself, before realising that if she did not fight, then who would?

Noone delivered one of the highlights of the day when the audience was treated to a live orchestral version of AC/DC's 'Back in Black', the song she listened to on her way into the courtroom, and any time she needs to pump herself up.

One of the most important points of the entire day came from Lynn Ruane while speaking about success and what it means to be successful.

Success looks very different depending on the person, she said. For some people, it might be completing their education or landing their dream job, while for some people it is making it through the day or being able to put food on the table.

No one version of success is more important than another.

Always so delighted to hear from fellow Tallaght woman Lynn Ruane. A great addition to the already stacked line-up here at the Executive Women Gathering #EWG23 pic.twitter.com/TInBdv8J3u — Michelle (@GirlsBadNews) May 5, 2023

She also made the point that while events such as the EWG are important, they are not accessible to everyone.

Ruane encouraged people to think of those who do not have the same access as they do as they move throughout their careers.

It was a point echoed by several women throughout the day: as you break through barriers and open doors, bring others with you.

By the end of the day, those in the audience left with a feeling of inspiration, encouragement, and confidence.