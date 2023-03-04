100 WOMEN OF 2023

Judge Síofra O’Leary

President of The European Court of Human Rights

Judge Síofra O’Leary took up office as President of The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in November. She is the first woman and the first Irish person in the role. A Dubliner, Judge O’Leary studied civil law at University College Dublin until 1989 before completing a PhD at the European University Institute of Florence, Italy. On O’Leary’s election, then-president of the Law Society of Ireland, Michelle Ní Longáin said: “It is very important for women at all levels in the legal profession in Ireland and internationally, and for society as a whole, to see the appointment of a woman judge to such an important role.”