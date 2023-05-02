Some radiation therapists work an extra four hours a day due to staffing shortfall

A radiation therapist has sounded the alarm about the future provision of the vital cancer treatment amid a 30% shortfall in staffing.

While a new training course at University College Cork saw its first radiation therapy graduates snapped up by hospitals, there are still significant gaps in the workforce. One radiation therapist, who wishes to remain anonymous, said there is a “lack of awareness” of the pressures they are under.

“Radiation therapists who would have already worked their core hours are working an additional four hours per evening.

“Our core hours are 8am to 6pm, some therapists are there until 11pm and 10pm. You’re there on your own in the evenings with patients. Most departments don’t have support staff in the evening, it’s just us which is not great.”

Patients who are more seriously ill are treated by day. Radiation therapists work with targeted high-energy X-rays and up to 60% of cancer patients need this treatment, the National Cancer Control Programme has said.

A survey carried out by trade union Siptu found that 60% of radiation therapists intend to leave the profession within the next five years, with many citing excessive workloads and staff shortages.

“There are 300 radiation therapists roughly in the country, and 227 responded to the Siptu survey in a week. That will tell you the sentiment,” the therapist said. “You really need to be mentally and physically on top of your game. Everything that we deliver is on us.

We are constantly making clinical decisions, whether to treat or not to treat.

A new overtime rate of “around €40 per hour” was recently agreed but radiation therapists say salary increases would be a more effective way to retain staff. The HSE scale for radiation therapists runs from €39,784 to €61,453 but does not have a senior level with higher wages matching experience.

This is “frustrating” when coupled with hospitals’ urban locations, which means higher housing costs to live near the workplace.

A UCC course was set up in 2020/2021, joining an existing course in Trinity College Dublin, in response to the shortages. The first 12 graduates from this two-year MSc Radiation Therapy have “100% employment,” said Chair of Diagnostic Radiography Professor Mark McEntee.

“The HSE is our best ally, there would be no course in UCC if not for the HSE,” he said, explaining students must do 36 weeks of clinical placements. “The hospital (Cork University Hospital) at the moment would take double our class, but the restriction is that they need clinical placements. They need clinical training.”

Lecturer and radiation therapist Teresa O’Donovan said students train on specialized machines at the new Glandore Centre in CUH as well as UPMC/ Bons Secours Cork Cancer Centre and UPMC Whitfield Hospital.

“It’s about trying to get people in, and also it’s trying to keep people in the profession as well,” she said.

She pointed to wider opportunities in the UK for advanced clinical work, and said: “We are ready, we are willing, we can do it, we just need to have that formalized structure.”

Irish Cancer Society Director of Advocacy Rachel Morrogh said: "The National Cancer Control Programme (NCCP) estimates that up to 60% of patients will require radiation oncology for primary treatment and palliative care in coming years. This will put significant increased strain on radiotherapy services, which are already under huge pressure.

"The impact of this pressure is being felt by both staff and patients who together face the unease and worry associated with the mismatch between patient demand and the ability to provide timely care for everyone.”

NCCP and senior HSE cancer doctors are meeting weekly on this with shortages leading to four linear accelerators not being in full use. The HSE and the Department of Health are conducting a national review of services. “We trust that this will identify longer-term solutions that are needed to meet future demands on the service,” Ms Morrogh said.

A HSE spokeswoman said patients are “categorised into groups based on priority” of need. “Time-dependent cancer patients are being treated within acceptable international targets. Patients are reviewed clinically and processed accordingly,” she said.