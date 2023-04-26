Half of radiation therapists planning to leave profession within five years

Over half of radiation therapists in Ireland do not see themselves in the profession in five years' time and they are “worried” about growing radiation waiting lists, a survey carried out by Siptu has found.

The Irish Examiner previously reported crisis solutions for a 30% staffing shortfall in this area are being discussed at weekly meetings between the National Cancer Control Programme and HSE Radiation Oncology clinical leads. The Siptu survey, published on Wednesday, was carried out across the public and private sector, with about 300 radiation therapists actively working around the country.

“60% of respondents did not see themselves as working as a radiation therapist in five years’ time,” the survey found. “Some cited excessive workloads, staffing issues and a lack of a career pathway as the reasons they are considering leaving the service. Some are actively applying for other roles, while others are returning to education to seek an alternative career.”

The survey also found “88% of respondents are dissatisfied with their level of pay for the functions they carry out”, and responses indicated that the majority would not recommend radiation therapy as a profession. Responding to questions around their workplace environment, the survey found “48% of respondents are either dissatisfied or very dissatisfied with their current workplace”.

Siptu Sector Organiser, John McCamley, said overall the survey shows people feel “undervalued”. The union has previously highlighted a disparity in pay levels with other health roles compared with these specialists who give doses of radiation to patients who have cancer or other serious conditions.

“Participants alluded to staff feeling as though their pay does not reflect the level of competency required for the role; and feeling undervalued,” he said.

Tellingly, some cited feeling ‘worried’ about the number of patients waiting for radiotherapy.

Mr McCamley said the findings are “very troubling” for the health sector and patients. “Siptu have previously called on the Minister of Health, Stephen Donnelly, to put in place an emergency plan to deal with the imminent staffing crisis in radiation therapy,” he said.

“The findings of this survey demonstrates that there is a need to address staff concerns within the service.” He pointed out that “the majority of respondents were within the 18-34 age cohort” which has worrying implications for future care.

“It calls in to question the sustainability of the service, if a coherent plan is not put in place to recruit and retain staff,” Mr McCamley said.

A HSE spokeswoman said there are 205 public radiation therapists working across Cork, Galway and the St Luke’s Radiation Oncology Network. “Patients booked for radiation therapy are categorised into groups based on priority,” she said earlier this week.

“Time dependent cancer patients are being treated within acceptable international targets. Patients are reviewed clinically and processed accordingly.”