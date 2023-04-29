Over 190 Irish citizens and dependents successfully evacuated from Sudan

Over 190 Irish citizens and dependents successfully evacuated from Sudan

A handout photo of British Nationals boarding an awaiting RAF aircraft at Wadi Seidna Air Base in Khartoum, Sudan. Issue date: Friday April 28, 2023.

Sat, 29 Apr, 2023 - 14:47
Imasha Costa

More than 190 Irish citizens and their dependents have been successfully evacuated from Sudan, the Tánaiste confirmed on Saturday afternoon. 

In an update on Twitter, Mr Martin said that the Department of Foreign Affairs was aware that "a number of our citizens also continue to depart by land and sea." 

He tweeted: "More than 190 Irish citizens and dependents have now been evacuated from Sudan. Grateful for the support of UK, who have operated flights evacuating our citizens to Cyprus in recent days. 

"We are aware that a number of our citizens also continue to depart by land and sea. Our Embassy in Nairobi remains in close and ongoing contact with any citizens who have requested assistance."

Pictured Shaza Dafalla from Sudan at a rally in Dublin to show support for the people of Sudan and their oppostion against the war. Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Pictured Shaza Dafalla from Sudan at a rally in Dublin to show support for the people of Sudan and their oppostion against the war. Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Last week, clashes erupted across Sudan amid an apparent power struggle between the two main factions of Sudan's military regime - the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary group the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). More than 500 people, including dozens of civilians, have been killed since the fighting began.

The Irish citizens evacuated so far have been assisted by the French, Spanish and Swedish governments, amongst others. More evacuations are planned over the coming days.

Speaking at an event yesterday in Cork, Mr Martin said the evacuation process “is very fluid”, due to some people who had not registered, but the majority had.

“Some have registered when they saw the evacuation happening, others have taken journeys independently.”

Mr Martin also expressed concern about the “challenges and trauma” this war would cause and said he hopes the ceasefire will hold.

Those evacuated have left Khartoum to go to the likes of Djibouti, Jordan, and Cyprus. 

Although a ceasefire is currently in place, the fighting which broke out on April 15, has plunged the heavily aid-dependent country in chaos.

Place: SudanPerson: Micheál Martin
<p>Eddie Hutch Senior was shot dead in 2016</p>

Man arrested in connection with shooting of Eddie Hutch Sr released without charge

