Joe Biden appears to forget his recent trip to Ireland

President Joe Biden speaks as he welcomes children to the White House for 'Take Your Child to Work Day' on Thursday. Picture: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Fri, 28 Apr, 2023 - 20:37
Sally Gorman, Steve Holland, and Andrea Shalal

Joe Biden appeared to forget his recent trip to Ireland when questioned by a group of children.

The US President hosted a 'Take Your Child to Work' event at the White House and despite being here just two weeks ago, President Biden needed reminding when asked which country he visited last.

Biden said he had met 89 heads of state so far.

"I'm trying to think what was the last place I was, it's hard to keep track," the US president said, before one of the children reminded him of his Irish trip earlier this month.

"Yea, you're right, Ireland, that's where it was," he said.

President Biden leaped fully into the event, taking questions from inquisitive kids at the mock news conference where some revelations emerged: Chocolate chip ice cream is his favourite and Top Gun Maverick is his preferred movie.

Biden, 80, sporting his signature aviator sunglasses ("Ray Bans," he said), was escorted onto the South Lawn by several pint-sized "Secret Service agents" also sporting aviators.

President Joe Biden was escorted by special 'Secret Service Agents'. Picture: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Awaiting him were dozens of children who joined their parents for what has been an annual event at the White House.

Over the next half hour he proceeded to take more questions from the children than he has from the regular White House press corps in weeks.

Who served as his biggest inspiration? His mother and father.

How many guards are in the White House? Unsure.

Favourite colour? Blue.

What did he have for breakfast? A croissant with scrambled eggs and bacon.

President Joe Biden listens as a child speaks at 'Take Your Child to Work Day' in Washington DC. Picture: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Biden played as if he had to get back to work a few times but was easily persuaded to stick around for more questions.

He managed to pitch to the crowd of children, most of them offspring of the White House press corps and staff, on why he would like to raise taxes on the wealthiest Americans.

- Additional reporting by Reuters

