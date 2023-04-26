'We want a future in rural Ireland': Macra marchers are 'fighting to stay'

Members of Macra na Feirme who met Taoiseach Leo Varadkar along with a number of ministers on Wednesday said they had a "positive" discussion after their 79km march to Dublin to highlight the issues facing young people in rural Ireland.
They welcomed a commitment from the Taoiseach to return to discussions by the end of the summer.
“There was recognition around the table generally that there is work to be done, and that Macra has a role to play in shaping that," he said.
Among the issues being raised by the group were access to affordable housing, disjointed and sparse healthcare services for rural communities, and the lack of recognition or engagement by the Government on a farming succession scheme.
Macra also raised issues around a lack of transport for rural Ireland and a lack of planning for the future of rural communities that is informed by rural people.
Macra president-elect Elaine Houlihan said that the proof of members achieving what they set out to achieve “will be defined by what action we get from the Government”.
She said the organisation’s march to Dublin was important to show the Government “that we are serious”.
“We are the heartbeat of Ireland. We are the ones that produce the food, we are the ones that have an ultimate sense of community spirit."
A spokesperson for Mr Varadkar said the Taoiseach thanked the group for the work that they do.
"Leo Varadkar reassured the group that the Government is absolutely committed to rural Ireland and has ensured unprecedented investment in rural Ireland in recent times," said the spokesperson. "The €1bn Rural Regeneration Fund is making a real difference to rural communities and the national broadband plan is a €3bn investment in rural Ireland, the biggest in the history of the State.
"The Government wants to ensure that rural Ireland is an attractive place for young people to live and work."
Farm succession and the definition of a family farm were also discussed.
"The Taoiseach will continue his focus on making rural Ireland a better place in which to live, to work, to farm, and to raise a family. The Taoiseach will engage with the delegation again by the end of the summer," said the spokesperson.
The large group of Macra members left Athy on Tuesday evening, walking the 79km to Government Buildings. The march marked 79 years since the youth farm organisation was founded in the Kildare town in 1944.