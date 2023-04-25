Follow Live: Macra ‘Steps for our Future’ March to Government Buildings

LIVEFollow Live: Macra ‘Steps for our Future’ March to Government Buildings

A 79km journey representing 79 years of Macra – young rural people have tonight embarked on a march from Athy to Dublin City Centre as part of their fight "for the future of rural Ireland".
Members prepare to set off of the Macra "Steps for our Future" march.

Tue, 25 Apr, 2023 - 19:27
Kathleen O'Sullivan, reporting live

A 79km journey representing 79 years of Macra – young rural people have tonight embarked on a march from Athy to Dublin City Centre as part of their fight "for the future of rural Ireland".

Macra na Feirme members have begun a march from Athy in Co Kildare to Government Buildings in Dublin City Centre "carrying the message for the future of rural Ireland".

Speaking this week, Macra president John Keane said that over the past two years, the association has "put forward continuous constructive proposals around forming the future that rural young people want in Ireland".

"Sadly, the Government [has] failed to engage proactively on many of these proposals," Mr Keane said.

The "steps for our future" march will leave from Athy, where the organisation was founded in 1944, at 6pm on Tuesday, April 25. Walking 16 hours, including through the night, they expect to arrive at the gates of Government in Dublin at 1pm the following day on Wednesday, April 26.

Follow the story live:

6pm: The march is starting at the sundial in Emily Square, Athy.

6:11pm : Macra was founded in 1944 in Athy.

6:25pm: This is the organisation’s 50th-anniversary commemorative sundial, which was unveiled in 1994.

6:35pm: Macra is leading the 79km walk, marking 79 years of the organisation, starting at 7pm on Tuesday.

6:40pm: The journey is expected to take around 16 hours.

7:02pm: These young people will pass through Kilcullen, Naas, Kill, Newcastle and into the Irish Farm Centre in Bluebell on their route from Athy.

7:04pm: Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Martin Heydon tells Irish Examiner that Government is committed to supporting rural young people.

7:11pm: The journey will finish up at Merrion Square at around 1pm on Wednesday afternoon.

Farming
