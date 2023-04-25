Girl, 15, missing from Dublin 'may currently be in Northern Ireland'

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl from Dublin who may be in Northern Ireland.
Rebeca Carpaci was last seen in the Tallaght area on April 24.
Rebeca is described as being approximately 5’2” in height, with a slim build. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Gardaí said that it "is possible that Rebeca may currently be in Northern Ireland".
Anyone with information on Rebeca’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.