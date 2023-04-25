Girl, 15, missing from Dublin 'may currently be in Northern Ireland'

Girl, 15, missing from Dublin 'may currently be in Northern Ireland'

Rebeca Carpaci

Tue, 25 Apr, 2023 - 09:17
Sally Gorman

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl from Dublin who may be in Northern Ireland. 

Rebeca Carpaci was last seen in the Tallaght area on April 24.

Rebeca is described as being approximately 5’2” in height, with a slim build. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Gardaí said that it "is possible that Rebeca may currently be in Northern Ireland". 

Anyone with information on Rebeca’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Read More

Irishwoman had to beg Sudan fighters not to kill her husband

More in this section

Coillte's Tibradden Wood Zip trail opening Pandemic accelerated interest in outdoor activities, minister says
Attach conditions if scrapping developer levies, new homeless charity chief says Attach conditions if scrapping developer levies, new homeless charity chief says
A first plane evacuating French diplomats, European nationals and other countries has just landed in Djibouti, a country in the Irishwoman had to beg Sudan fighters not to kill her husband
Missing people
<p>All historical investigations will cease if the controversial Legacy Bill becomes law (Liam McBurney/PA)</p>

Family faces four-year wait for investigation into handling of murder case

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd