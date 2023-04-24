Parents urged to apply for school transport places before this week's deadline

Parents of students attending junior infants, first year in secondary school or starting in a new school in the upcoming academic year are being urged to register for school transport services before this week's deadline.

The Department of Education says that Bus Éireann's family portal for new applications for school transport for the 2023/2024 academic year will close this Friday, April 28.

According to the Department, new applications are considered as:

Pupils attending junior infants in primary school for the first time in the upcoming year

Pupils attending post-primary school for the first time

And pupils who have moved home address or are attending the new school during the upcoming academic year.

Any applications which are submitted after April 28 will be considered as 'late' meaning families will not be guaranteed a seat and tickets may not be available.

“It has been good to see a strong level of applications to date for school transport in the next school year," said Education Minister Norma Foley.

Minister for Education Norma Foley. Picture: Moya Nolan

"This year the fees for school transport have been capped at €50 for a primary school ticket and €75 at post primary, as a Government response to the rising cost of living.

"As a result the maximum amount any family will pay on school transport for the school year is €125 a potential saving of up to €500."

Eligibility criteria

A Department of Education spokesperson said the Bus Éireann family portal will remain open for payments for school transport for the 2023/2024 school year until June 9, and that the following eligibility criteria apply:

Children are eligible for transport at primary level where they reside not less than 3.2km from and are attending their nearest national school, and at post-primary level where they reside not less than 4.8km from and are attending their nearest post-primary school/education centre, as determined by the department/Bus Éireann, having regard to ethos and language.

Children who are eligible for school transport and who have completed the application and payment process on time will be accommodated on school transport services where such services are in operation.

Children who are not eligible for school transport, but who complete the application and payment process on time, will be considered for spare seats that may exist after eligible children have been facilitated; such seats are referred to as concessionary seats.

The spokesperson said that, because of the nature of concessionary transport for non-eligible children and the priority of providing places for eligible children, there may be "an excess of demand over supply for concessionary." In such cases, Bus Éireann will allocate tickets for spare seats using an agreed selection process.

"In addition, temporary alleviation measures will continue for the 2023/24 school year, pending completion of the school transport scheme review," the spokesperson added.

"This means that transport will be provided where such services are in operation for post-primary pupils who are eligible for transport to their nearest school and are attending their second nearest school and who apply and pay on time."

Pupils from Ukraine who require school transport to school next year do not have to apply on the Bus Éireann family portal.

They should instead visit gov.ie/ukraine for details on how to apply for school transport services. Students from Ukraine who are currently on school transport do not need to re-apply for the 2023/24 school year unless they have changed address or school.