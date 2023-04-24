Gardaí to call for taser guns to protect members as assaults rise sharply 

Gardaí will call for taser guns to protect members amid a sharp rise in assaults.

Assaults on gardaí have continued to rise sharply over the past five years and into 2023, Garda Representative Association president

Brendan O’Connor, will tell this year's conference.

Mandatory minimum sentencing for assaults on all frontline workers will be called for by Cork City’s GRA delegation at this year’s conference in Mayo, which begins on Monday.

A call for the minister for justice and Garda Commissioner to urgently issue body cams and tasers to all gardaí will also be made.

Current delays in issuing such equipment is placing gardaí at “serious risk”, delegates from Cork and Dublin policing divisions will say.

This year’s conference is called ‘Breaking Point’ to reflect the “growing problem with morale” in the force. The GRA says members are battling through a recruitment and retention crisis, an increase in violence and assaults on members, rising costs of living and allowances that do not track inflation.

“Many members have felt undervalued, under-resourced and disenfranchised by Garda management and we now face a serious issue with both recruitment and retention which has seen the Garda strength contract while many of our members tell us of tales of endless bureaucracy which restricts movement, commitment and their work-life balance,” Mr O’Connor will say.

“These issues and concerns, alongside the dwindling pension entitlements for our post 2013 members and the challenging conditions involved with policing have unfortunately persuaded many of our colleagues to leave the force before their time.

Almost a third of all gardaí leaving the force last year were resignations rather than retirements, with two walking away from AGS every week in 2022."

Calls will also be made to improve driver training and to amend policy so gardaí could use blue lights and sirens in certain circumstances and be indemnified by the State Claims Agency in the event of any collision.

Members will also call on the Garda Commissioner to acknowledge the surge in financial and online fraud crimes. They will call for fully trained fraud investigation units in every Garda district.

Concerns about a Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) senior investigator who allegedly attended a party for Gerard Hutch after he was found not guilty of the Regency Hotel murder of David Byrne, is also expected to be raised at the conference.

The Gsoc investigator has resigned and an internal review of his conduct has been launched, but calls have been made for an independent inquiry.

The GRA, which represents some 12,000 rank-and-file gardaí, will meet in Westport for the next three days.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris and Justice Minister Simon Harris are due to address delegates.