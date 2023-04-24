Weather: Temperatures to fall to -3C tonight but highs of 18C forecast Friday

Temperatures may fall as low as -3C tonight amid a mini cold snap and generally unsettled weather this week.

According to Met Éireann, today will be mostly cloudy and damp to start, with showery rain across much of the east and midlands. Some thundery downpours are also possible.

By midday, showers will become isolated with brighter spells gradually developing by the afternoon and evening. Temperatures during the day today will range between 8C and 11C in light to moderate northerly breezes.

By late evening, temperatures will begin falling to low single-digits, with frost forecast for many areas.

That said, the vast majority of the country will stay dry and clear with just a slight chance of a passing shower. Winds will be very light northerly or variable.

Colder conditions will linger into Tuesday, though nighttime will be somewhat warmer than tonight, with lowest temperatures ranging from 3C and 6C forecast.

Met Éireann says Tuesday will be mostly dry and bright to start, with cloud gradually building through the day with some outbreaks of rain pushing in to the southwest by the early evening. Temperatures tomorrow will range between 8C and 11C in light northeasterly breezes.

Wednesday too will cloudy with patchy outbreaks of rain or drizzle becoming more persistent as the day progresses. Temperatures are expected reach up to 13C with Munster likely to enjoy the fairest conditions.

Thursday and Friday look set to be the warmest days of the week, with temperatures of up to 17C expected on Thursday, though there is likely to be some outbreaks of rain in the northern half of the country.

Friday will also cloudy and unsettled, with patchy rainfall becoming more persistent in the afternoon, particularly in the the northern half of the country. Temperatures Friday are expected to range between 15C and 18C in light southeasterly breezes.