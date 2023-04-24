Weather: Temperatures to fall to -3C tonight but highs of 18C forecast Friday

Weather: Temperatures to fall to -3C tonight but highs of 18C forecast Friday

Temperatures may fall as low as -3C tonight amid a mini cold snap and generally unsettled weather this week. File Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Mon, 24 Apr, 2023 - 08:26
Steven Heaney

Temperatures may fall as low as -3C tonight amid a mini cold snap and generally unsettled weather this week.

According to Met Éireann, today will be mostly cloudy and damp to start, with showery rain across much of the east and midlands. Some thundery downpours are also possible.

By midday, showers will become isolated with brighter spells gradually developing by the afternoon and evening. Temperatures during the day today will range between 8C and 11C in light to moderate northerly breezes.

By late evening, temperatures will begin falling to low single-digits, with frost forecast for many areas.

That said, the vast majority of the country will stay dry and clear with just a slight chance of a passing shower. Winds will be very light northerly or variable.

Colder conditions will linger into Tuesday, though nighttime will be somewhat warmer than tonight, with lowest temperatures ranging from 3C and 6C forecast.

Met Éireann says Tuesday will be mostly dry and bright to start, with cloud gradually building through the day with some outbreaks of rain pushing in to the southwest by the early evening. Temperatures tomorrow will range between 8C and 11C in light northeasterly breezes.

Wednesday too will cloudy with patchy outbreaks of rain or drizzle becoming more persistent as the day progresses. Temperatures are expected reach up to 13C with Munster likely to enjoy the fairest conditions.

Thursday and Friday look set to be the warmest days of the week, with temperatures of up to 17C expected on Thursday, though there is likely to be some outbreaks of rain in the northern half of the country.

Friday will also cloudy and unsettled, with patchy rainfall becoming more persistent in the afternoon, particularly in the the northern half of the country. Temperatures Friday are expected to range between 15C and 18C in light southeasterly breezes.

Read More

Met Éireann research to shape future building design in the face of climate change

More in this section

Climber who scaled Annapurna with Noel Hanna says he had suffered 'excessive exhaustion' Climber who scaled Annapurna with Noel Hanna says he had suffered 'excessive exhaustion'
Siptu members in ambulance service to ballot for strike action Siptu members in ambulance service to ballot for strike action
Gardai appeal for help to find missing Kerry teenager Gardai appeal for help to find missing Kerry teenager
#WeatherforecastOrganisation: Met Éireann
<p>In this photo provided by Maheen S , smoke fills the sky in Khartoum, Sudan, near Doha International Hospital on Friday, April 21, 2023. Picture: Maheen S via AP</p>

Irish among 100 people evacuated from Sudan by Spanish government

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd