Petrol bomb sets car alight amid ‘drug gangs feud’

Petrol bomb sets car alight amid ‘drug gangs feud’

(Niall Carson/PA)

Sat, 22 Apr, 2023 - 12:47
Rebecca Black, PA

A car has been set alight in what is believed to be the latest incident in a feud between drugs gangs in North Down.

Police have issued an appeal for information about what they termed a petrol bomb attack in Ballywalter on Friday evening.

A PSNI spokesperson said officers received a report just before 11pm that a car had been set alight outside a property in the Greyabbey Road area.

“Officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and the fire was extinguished,” they said.

“This is being treated as arson and detectives are investigating a possible link to the ongoing feud between rival drugs gangs across Ards and North Down.

“Anyone who may have seen anyone suspicious in the area at the time of the fire or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage that could assist with inquiries is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 2240 of 21/04/23.”

Last month there were several days of violence linked to the loyalist dispute in Co Down.

A number of properties were attacked in the Ards and North Down area in the dispute between drugs gangs which police have said are made up of expelled members of the UDA.

Read More

Man struck in face with gun during Belfast assault

More in this section

Gardaí concerned for welfare of man, 49, missing in Dublin Gardaí concerned for welfare of man, 49, missing in Dublin
Donald Trump expected to visit Ireland next month Donald Trump expected to visit Ireland next month
Two arrested after drugs worth €204k seized Two arrested after drugs worth €204k seized
Attacks#Northern IrelandPlace: Northern Ireland
<p>Donald Trump during a bilateral meeting meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at Shannon Airport on his last visit to Ireland </p>

Donald Trump to visit Ireland next month

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd