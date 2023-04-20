'Alarming' rise in bowel cancer cases among young people

Doctors have urged people who are noticing changes in their bowel habits to seek help amid an "alarming" rise in the number of young people being diagnosed with bowel cancer.

One in 10 people who have bowel, or colorectal, cancer are under 50 years of age — with people as young as 20 being warned to be conscious of the risks and symptoms of the disease.

Almost 2,600 people in Ireland are diagnosed each year with bowel cancer — making it the most common cancer among men and the third most common among women.

There has been a particular increase in cases in those aged between 20 and 39.

Symptoms of bowel cancer include:

A lasting change in your bowel habit — going more often, looser motions or constipation;

Blood in your poo or bleeding from your back passage;

Pain or discomfort in your tummy area or back passage;

Trapped wind or fullness in your tummy;

A lump in your tummy area or rectum;

Feeling you have not emptied your bowel fully after going to the toilet;

Unexplained weight loss;

Feeling tired and breathless due to anaemia (fewer red blood cells).

Trinity St James's Cancer Institute medical oncologist Dr Grainne O’Kane said: "There is an alarming increase in the number of young people diagnosed with early onset colorectal cancer in Europe.

"The reasons for this are unclear. However, increased awareness in the community, adequate clinical resources and ongoing research investment are urgently needed in order to deal with this challenge."

Irish Cancer Society director of advocacy Rachel Morrogh noted it was easy to put symptoms to the back of your mind — but anyone who is concerned should seek medical advice.

She said: "The symptoms of this disease are often not visible to friends and family, who might otherwise encourage the person suffering from changes in their bowel habits to see their GP.

Our message to people who have noticed changes in their bowel habits is to make an appointment with their GP and find out what might be the cause of the symptoms they’re experiencing. The chances are that it’s not cancer, but if it is, then acting early can make a big difference.

"No matter what the cause of the symptoms is, get them checked out."

Anyone with questions or concerns about cancer can contact the Irish Cancer Society Support Line on Freephone 1800 200 700 or supportline@cancer.ie.