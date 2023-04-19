Irish residents may receive emergency text alert from Britain

Irish residents near border areas may hear a loud, siren-like sound on their phone this Sunday — but there is no need to panic.

The UK government is rolling out a new emergency text alert system, with a test to take place between 3pm and 4pm on Sunday, April 23, as the Irish Government plans for its own system to launch next year.

In a statement, the Irish Department of Communications said that mobile phone customers on Irish-based networks will not receive the UK message.

But, “mobile phone customers near border areas in Ireland who roam onto a UK mobile phone network during this time will receive the alert/message,” it said.

“Recipients will hear a loud, siren-like sound and the phone will use a distinct vibration. A message will appear on the home screen of the phone until it is acknowledged.”

The UK’s emergency text system for Britain and Northern Ireland launched last month. It enables the British Government to send an “alert” message to all mobile phones and devices such as certain tablets if there is an emergency like an extreme weather event where lives are endangered.

In England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, the “test” alert sent out this Sunday will be in English. People in Wales will also receive the message in the Welsh language.

It will say: “This is a test of Emergency Alerts, a new UK government service that will warn you if there’s a life-threatening emergency nearby.

“In a real emergency, follow the instructions in the alert to keep yourself and others safe.”

The system has gained notoriety in British media this week, with the Daily Mail running a headline claiming it will “terrify the whole country at 3pm on Sunday”.

The Department of Communications here said that any such alert sent to Northern Ireland recipients may be received by people in some Irish border counties, even if they normally subscribe to a mobile phone service in Ireland.

It added: “The Irish Government is developing a Public Warning System (PWS), which will be operational in late 2024, subject to procurement and government approval.”