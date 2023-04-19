Landlord ordered to pay €13k to woman he tried to evict while she was pregnant

A State watchdog has ordered a landlord to pay €13,000 compensation to a mother he tried to evict while she was pregnant.

Bríd Deering, an adjudicator at the Workplace Relations Commission, said the €13,000 payout to be made by landlord John Corley “reflects the seriousness of the discrimination” and its effects on the complainant, Laura Keane.

In uncontested evidence at the WRC, Ms Keane said Mr Corley has been her landlord since 2017.

The relationship with him was a positive one and uneventful until February 13, 2022, Ms Keane said.

On that date, Ms Keane requested a written lease and informed Mr Corley she intended to apply for the local authority support scheme, the Housing Assistance Payment (Hap).

The following day, Ms Keane received a call from Mr Corley in which he said if she wanted a lease, he would have to increase the rent from €850 per month to €1,000 per month.

This prompted Ms Keane to get in contact with the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) and a local auctioneer to enquire what her rights were as a tenant.

During the following five days, Ms Keane phoned Mr Corley on several occasions and she contends Mr Corley reacted aggressively and repeatedly said he did not want Hap tenants in his property.

On February 26, 2022, Ms Keane said Mr Corley called to her home and was extremely aggressive in his interactions with her.

She claimed Mr Corley handed her a document entitled 'Notice of Termination', which stated she was to vacate the property on May 31, 2022.

Ms Keane contended the Notice of Termination was served on her as a direct consequence of her request for Hap.

In her findings at the Workplace Relations Commission hearing, Ms Deering found the uncontested evidence of Ms Keane is that Mr Corley continues to refuse to complete section B of the Hap application form and that this is having an adverse effect on Ms Keane both financially and emotionally.

Ms Deering said she was satisfied this ongoing refusal by Mr Corley to complete the Hap form and to accept HAP towards payment of rent amounts to less favourable treatment on the housing assistance ground under the Equal Status Act.

As part of her order, Ms Deering has also directed that Mr Corley take such steps as are required to enable Ms Keane to participate in the Hap scheme, including completing the relevant sections of the Hap application form and to accept Hap payments from the relevant local authority.