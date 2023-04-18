HSE refused to refund patients' legitimate cost of treatment abroad

HSE refused to refund patients' legitimate cost of treatment abroad

A report entitled In Sickness and in Debt, published today, makes 21 recommendations for better management of three schemes. The recommendations have been accepted by the HSE. 

Tue, 18 Apr, 2023 - 00:05
Niamh Griffin Health Correspondent

The HSE has been refusing to reimburse often elderly and vulnerable patients’ legitimate costs for going abroad to seek treatment because they couldn't get the operations here, the Ombudsman has found.

The delays in reimbursing patients or withholding of the funds due to them under EU health schemes drove patients into debt, said Ombudsman Ger Deering.

In one case the HSE tried to take back a payment of €11,500 from an elderly woman, to her “great distress”, because she receives a UK pension. The Ombudsman found the initial forms she filled in contained no pension questions.

“Many of the complaints we received were from patients who needed access to common treatments such as hip replacements or cataracts,” said Mr Deering. 

“These were treatments that if received in a timely manner would have a life-changing impact on their day-to-day living.” 

Often they were elderly and their everyday quality of life was severely impacted by their condition.

The schemes tend to be used by people who have waited years on hospital waiting lists and are referred abroad by GPs with the understanding this cost will be paid back. 

Mr Deering said: "People had borrowed significant amounts of money from family, friends, or financial institutions to pay for their treatment with the expectation that they would be able to pay them back when reimbursed by the State." 

In Sickness and in Debt

A report entitled In Sickness and in Debt, published today, makes 21 recommendations for better management of three schemes. The recommendations have been accepted by the HSE. 

“The HSE is committed to making the required changes in the delivery of these schemes as outlined in the report and to provide ongoing assurance that the changes are being implemented,” said a spokeswoman.

She defended the scheme, saying last year, for example, €30.9m was approved for 4,809 applications.

While Mr Deering accepted “in the main” the schemes work well, he said this report “identifies when the schemes do not work well”.

“Ultimately, these patients replaced their fight to get treatment with a fight to be reimbursed by the HSE,” he said.

“Those that had borrowed money for their treatment also faced a fight against falling into debt. Unfortunately, many of the complaints that I received as Ombudsman were from patients that now face such debt.” 

The report shares patient's waiting list challenges, including one person who was told of a four-year wait for an appointment in Ireland. 

Read More

HSE spends €900k on security for empty mental health facility in Cork valued at €630k in 2020

More in this section

Good Friday Agreement 25th Anniversary Decision to grant Gerry Adams visa in 1994 was ‘to get everybody involved’ – Clinton
McDonald hits out at 'false and deeply offensive' comments made about her during Hutch trial McDonald hits out at 'false and deeply offensive' comments made about her during Hutch trial
Victims Shoe Protest Bereaved family members lay shoes of loved ones in protest against legacy Bill
HSE
<p>Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Tallaght Garda Station 01-6666000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station. File Picture</p>

Man in critical condition following incident in Dublin in which firearm was discharged

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd