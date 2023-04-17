Government will continue to support gardaí in tackling gangland crime - Harris

Government will continue to support gardaí in tackling gangland crime - Harris

Harris says government to support gardaí tackle gangland crime 

Mon, 17 Apr, 2023 - 16:54
Ciara Phelan

Justice Minister Simon Harris has said the government will continue to support An Garda Siochana's efforts in tackling gangland crime.

It comes as Gerard 'The Monk' Hutch has been found not guilty of the murder of David Byrne, the Kinahan gang member who was shot dead at the Regency Hotel seven years ago.

In a statement following the verdict, a spokesperson for Minister Harris said the Minister notes the judgements of the Special Criminal Court today.

“The judiciary are, under the Constitution, independent in the exercise of their functions,” they said.

“The Minister also notes An Garda Síochána's investigation into the murder and events at the Regency Hotel on February 5th 2016 remains live and is continuing.

“An Garda Síochána has made significant progress in tackling gangland crime in recent years, and the Minister and Government will continue to support them in their efforts.” 

Gerry “The Monk” Hutch leaving the Special Criminal Court after been acquitted of murdering David Byrne. 
Gerry “The Monk” Hutch leaving the Special Criminal Court after been acquitted of murdering David Byrne. 

The statement comes after The Monk walked free from court after he was found not guilty of the murder of David Byrne.

The three judges at the Special Criminal Court delivered their verdict on Monday.

Gerard ‘The Monk’ Hutch, 60, from the Paddocks in Clontarf, Dublin, had pleaded not guilty to the charge.

David Byrne was shot dead on 5 February 2016 in a murder that rapidly escalated the ongoing Hutch-Kinahan feud which has so far cost 18 lives.

Read More

Gerard Hutch acquitted of Regency murder as court finds Jonathan Dowdall evidence unreliable

More in this section

Mary Lou hits out at 'false and deeply offensive' comments made about her during Hutch trial Mary Lou hits out at 'false and deeply offensive' comments made about her during Hutch trial
Good Friday Agreement 25th Anniversary NI political parties need to get on with doing the right thing — Blair
Good Friday Agreement 25th Anniversary New bust of peace process mediator George Mitchell unveiled in Belfast
Gerry Hutch#CourtsDublin#Hutch trial
Good Friday Agreement 25th Anniversary

Decision to grant Gerry Adams visa in 1994 was ‘to get everybody involved’ – Clinton

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd