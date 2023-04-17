Government will continue to support gardaí in tackling gangland crime - Harris

Justice Minister Simon Harris has said the government will continue to support An Garda Siochana's efforts in tackling gangland crime.

It comes as Gerard 'The Monk' Hutch has been found not guilty of the murder of David Byrne, the Kinahan gang member who was shot dead at the Regency Hotel seven years ago.

In a statement following the verdict, a spokesperson for Minister Harris said the Minister notes the judgements of the Special Criminal Court today.

“The judiciary are, under the Constitution, independent in the exercise of their functions,” they said.

“The Minister also notes An Garda Síochána's investigation into the murder and events at the Regency Hotel on February 5th 2016 remains live and is continuing.

“An Garda Síochána has made significant progress in tackling gangland crime in recent years, and the Minister and Government will continue to support them in their efforts.”

Gerry “The Monk” Hutch leaving the Special Criminal Court after been acquitted of murdering David Byrne.

The statement comes after The Monk walked free from court after he was found not guilty of the murder of David Byrne.

The three judges at the Special Criminal Court delivered their verdict on Monday.

Gerard ‘The Monk’ Hutch, 60, from the Paddocks in Clontarf, Dublin, had pleaded not guilty to the charge.

David Byrne was shot dead on 5 February 2016 in a murder that rapidly escalated the ongoing Hutch-Kinahan feud which has so far cost 18 lives.