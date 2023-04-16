Teenage boy dies after crash in Portadown

Teenage boy dies after crash in Portadown
A teenage boy has died after single vehicle crash in Portadown (PA)
Sun, 16 Apr, 2023 - 14:43
David Young, PA

A teenage boy has died after single vehicle crash in Portadown.

The collision happened at 4.20am on Sunday on the Moy Road in the town.

A spokesperson from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report shortly before 4.20am on Sunday morning, 16 April that a pedestrian had been involved in a collision with a silver Skoda Superb.

“Officers, along with other emergency services attended and provided medical assistance.

“However, the teenage boy sadly passed away at the scene.

“Our investigation is under way and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the Moy Road area around 4am or anyone who has dashcam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 412 of 16/04/23.”

More in this section

Good Friday Agreement 25th Anniversary Bertie Ahern urges DUP to compromise to restore Stormont powersharing
'You are unbelievably talented': Irish teen wows Britain's Got Talent judges with magic routine  'You are unbelievably talented': Irish teen wows Britain's Got Talent judges with magic routine 
Sunny spells and milder weather due with temperatures set to rise to 18C  Sunny spells and milder weather due with temperatures set to rise to 18C 
collisionPlace: UKPlace: Northern Ireland
<p>Robert Slye. Picture: RIP.ie</p>

Father of four died after falling into underground diesel tank on filling station forecourt 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd