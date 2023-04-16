Teenage boy dies after crash in Portadown

A teenage boy has died after single vehicle crash in Portadown.

The collision happened at 4.20am on Sunday on the Moy Road in the town.

A spokesperson from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report shortly before 4.20am on Sunday morning, 16 April that a pedestrian had been involved in a collision with a silver Skoda Superb.

“Officers, along with other emergency services attended and provided medical assistance.

“However, the teenage boy sadly passed away at the scene.

“Our investigation is under way and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the Moy Road area around 4am or anyone who has dashcam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 412 of 16/04/23.”