Tánaiste hails 'special week' as Biden prepares for Ballina visit

Tanaiste Micheal Martin said it had been a "very special week" for Ireland as US president Joe Biden continues his visit.

Mr Biden spent Wednesday in Carlingford and Dundalk before visiting Áras an Uachtaráin, Farmeligh House and addressing a joint-sitting of the Dáil in a mammoth day on Thursday.

His last stops on his trip to Ireland will be in his ancestral home of Mayo, with Ballina, Knock Shrine and Castlebar all on his agenda before a speech this evening.

All throughout the week, Mr Biden has been flanked by members of the Government, including Mr Martin.

He told RTÉ's Morning Ireland: "It has been a very special week insofar as it captures that special relationship with this president and the American people in terms of a shared past, and in many ways it’s a tribute to the legacy of that past given his own personal family story of emigration.

"But it is also a tribute to rich possibility of the future which I think he did focus on very significantly.

"In addition to that it is about shared values, it is about faith in the rules-based international order.

"Given all that is happening in the world today in terms of the war in Ukraine and the climate change existential challenge that he referred to, that sense of nations, particularly those that are committed to rules-based order and a value system, is very important.

"He did focus a lot over the last number of days on values."

Mr Martin rejected claims from former DUP leader Arlene Foster that Mr Biden "hates the United Kingdom".

He noted: "I was surprised by that comment. The one would you do not associate with Joe Biden is 'hate'.

"Furthermore, he often references his British heritage - he had an uncle involved in the British navy. I think her comments were misplaced."

He added: "People make comments, I just have to say that I would refute it. I've met with Mr Biden on many occasions and I have no sense that he hates anyone."

During his address to the Dáil, the US president said he thought the UK should be working closer with Ireland to support people in Northern Ireland.

Mr Martin said: “I take that as a general exhortation to all of us to work together.

"I am pleased with Prime Minister Sunak, (Northern Ireland Secretary) Chris Heaton-Harris – there is a closer engagement already over the last while, that could get closer.

"I think the context was clear from the President, he was speaking in the context of all of us.

"He mentions the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and Ireland.

“The Good Friday Agreement really depends of the very close relationship between the British Government and the Irish Government. That is the anchor to the peace, the anchor to future relationships."