Doctor alleged to have sent 'inappropriate text messages' to female patient

The clinician obtained the woman’s phone number from her file after she attended the emergency department.

Thu, 13 Apr, 2023 - 12:45
Darragh McDonagh

A doctor at Mayo University Hospital (MUH) sent inappropriate text messages to a female patient he was treating last year, it has been alleged.

The clinician obtained the woman’s phone number from her file after she attended the emergency department in April 2022, and this was subsequently reported as a data protection breach by the hospital.

Asked whether an investigation into the complaint had concluded, the Saolta University Health Care Group said it does not comment on incident reviews involving individual staff members. It also refused to say whether the doctor involved in the incident continues to work at MUH or elsewhere in the hospital group.

“Where allegations of abuse of patients or clients are made against a staff member, the welfare and safety of the patient or client is of paramount importance,” said a spokeswoman.

“It is also acknowledged that staff members may be subjected to erroneous or vexatious allegations which can have a devastating effect on the person’s health, career and reputation,” she added.

“Health service employers are therefore committed to safeguarding the rights of the staff member against whom allegations of abuse are made to a fair and impartial investigation of the complaint.” 

The spokeswoman said such investigations are conducted “thoroughly and objectively” with due respect for the rights of both the complainant and the staff member against whom the allegations have been made.

“Confidentiality will be maintained throughout the investigation to the greatest extent consistent with the requirements of a fair investigation,” she stated.

In 2011, a doctor who phoned and texted a female patient in an effort to set her up with his friend was found guilty of professional misconduct by the Medical Council.

However, a fitness to practise inquiry ruled that his actions had been “at the lower end of the spectrum” and it was not of the view that his motivation had been “cynical”.

He was allowed to remain on the medical register but had to be mentored by a senior doctor for two years in order to deepen his insight into the doctor-patient relationship so that he recognised the professional boundaries expected.

President Biden visit to the island of Ireland Sinn Féin shares US foreign policy concerns but boycott ‘wrong choice’
