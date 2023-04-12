Dundalk shop owner 'honoured' by Biden visit as president buys sweet treats

The owner of a restaurant and shop that US president Joe Biden visited in Dundalk has said he is "honoured" by the stop-off.
Jerome McAteer hosted Mr Biden for a short time in his restaurant McAteers The Food House in Dundalk.
The US president bought sweet treats and paid with cash as he spent around 25 minutes inside establishment in the town.
Mr McAteer, who owns the gourmet food store and deli with his husband Bobby Wain, said Mr Biden bought lemon meringue, chocolate eclairs, bread and butter pudding, pear and almond cake, as well as a mug with an image of a dog on it.
He paid with a €50 note and gave a €10 euro tip to some of the workers who have special needs, Mr McAteer said.
“He was talking a lot about his Irish background,” he said.
Asked if Mr Biden was how he expected, Mr McAteer said: “He was taller, he was younger looking, he had amazing teeth. He has just a really easy manner and he was absolutely brilliant with the special needs kids.”