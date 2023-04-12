Joe Biden calls for restoration of powersharing at Stormont in keynote speech

US president Joe Biden has paid tribute to Northern Ireland’s political leaders in 1998 and to the people of the region for coming together for peace.

In his address to the Ulster University in Belfast, Mr Biden noted the amount of glass in the building of the new campus, commenting it wouldn’t have “stood up very well” in the past in the city.

“But things have changed,” he said, referring to when he previously visited the Belfast in 1991 during the years of violence known as the Troubles.

Mr Biden used his speech to call for the restoration of powersharing at Stormont.

He said: “I believe the democratic institution established in the Good Friday Agreement remain critical to the future of Northern Ireland.

“It’s a decision for you to make, not for me to make.”

But he said “an effective, devolved government that reflects the people of Northern Ireland and is accountable to them, a government that works to find ways through hard problems together” would help draw “even greater opportunity” to the region.

“I hope the assembly and the executive will soon be restored,” he said.

“That’s a judgment for you to make, not me.

“I hope it happens, along with the institutions that help facilitate north-south and east-west relations, all of which are vital pieces of the Good Friday Agreement.”

Mr Biden said the future of Northern Ireland was “America’s future” as he hailed the economic opportunities for the region.

“Your history is our history, but even more important your future is America’s future,” the US president said.

“Today’s Belfast is the beating heart of Northern Ireland and is poised to drive unprecedented economic opportunity and investment, from communities across the UK, across Ireland, across the United States. The simple truth is that peace and economic opportunity go together.

“The 25 years since the Good Friday Agreement, Northern Ireland’s gross domestic product has literally doubled.” The president said that figure would only improve if “things continue to move in the right direction”.

“There are scores of major American corporations wanting to come here, wanting to invest. Many have already made homes in Northern Ireland.”