White House rejects claims Biden is anti-British as he meets Sunak in Belfast

US president Joe Biden is not anti-British, the White House insisted as he began a series of engagements on the island of Ireland.

In Belfast, Mr Biden said he was there to “listen” as he had a cup of tea with British prime minister Rishi Sunak.

The White House said he would use the trip to reaffirm support for the Good Friday Agreement, 25 years after the peace deal was reached, and to encourage the restoration of powersharing – something that collapsed due to the Democratic Unionist Party's (DUP) protest over post-Brexit rules.

At the meeting with Mr Sunak in a Belfast hotel, Mr Biden faced a volley of questions from reporters – including if he had a message for Northern Irish parties and why he was not discussing a trade deal while on his visit to the UK.

But he declined to answer, instead commenting on the “heck of a view” from the upper floors of the Grand Central Hotel.

Mr Sunak, smiling, sat a table with the US President as the pair met over cups of tea.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meets with US President Joe Biden at the Grand Central Hotel in Belfast, during his visit to the island of Ireland. (Picture:PA)

Mr Biden, who is intensely proud of his Irish ancestry, has been criticised by senior DUP figures, with MP Sammy Wilson claiming the president “has got a record of being pro-Republican, anti-Unionist, anti-British” while former first minister Baroness Foster has suggested he “hates the UK”.

But the suggestion he was anti-British was rejected by Amanda Sloat, senior director for Europe at the US National Security Council, who said: “It’s simply untrue – the fact that the president is going to be engaging for the third time in three months, and then again next month and then again in June, with the Prime Minister of the UK shows how close our co-operation is with the UK.

“And before that, the president had numerous calls and meeting with prime minister Johnston, and prime minister Truss as well.” Ms Sloat went on: “President Biden obviously is a very proud Irish-American, he is proud of those Irish roots, but he is also a strong supporter of our bilateral partnership with the UK, and not only on a bilateral basis within Nato, the G7, on the UN Security Council, and we truly are working in lockstep with the British Government on all of the pressing global challenges that our countries are facing.

A Stars and Stripes flag flies close to Kilwirra cemetery and church ruins, where the relatives of US President Joe Biden are buried, near Carlingford in Co Louth (Niall Carson/PA)

Mr Biden will later meet the leaders of Northern Ireland’s main political parties before he delivers an address at Ulster University’s new £350m (€398m) Belfast campus.

The Stormont powersharing Assembly, which was established in the peace deal, is not currently operating due to a protest over post-Brexit trading arrangements by the DUP, the largest unionist party in Northern Ireland.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at RAF Aldergrove to greet Joe Biden (Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA)

However, the White House said there will not be a formal group meeting with the leaders.

Ms Sloat was asked what Mr Biden’s strategy will be to encourage the DUP to end its boycott of the Stormont Assembly.

She said the US leader would like to see the devolved institutions back up and running, but really the main focus of his visit is to mark the anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.

“The main message of the President to all parties, to all people of Northern Ireland, is to reaffirm support for the Good Friday Agreement … and the devolved institutions here in Northern Ireland are a fundamental part of the Good Friday Agreement, and so I think the President’s message – as he said on St Patrick’s Day, and I expect he will reaffirm today – is the United States’ strong support for that, the belief that the people of Northern Ireland deserve to have a democratically-elected powersharing representative governance,” she said.

Mr Sunak will not attend Mr Biden’s keynote speech, with Downing Street on Tuesday denying that the engagement between the pair would be “low-key”.

Media gathered ahead of a speech by US President Joe Biden at Ulster University in Belfast, during his visit to the island of Ireland.

Speaking to reporters before his departure, Mr Biden said that his top priority was to “make sure the Irish accords and the Windsor Agreement stay in place, keep the peace”.

His son Hunter Biden and sister Valerie Biden Owen are accompanying him for the trip.

A major security operation is in place for Mr Biden’s visit, with more than 300 officers from the rest of the UK being drafted into Northern Ireland.

A police officer from the TSG demonstrates a security inspection of a drain, close to the Grand Central Hotel, Belfast (PA)

The PSNI has also warned of significant traffic disruption in Belfast during the presidential visit, with a number of roads in the city centre already closed.

Mr Biden will also travel to the Republic of Ireland, where he will carry out a number of engagements during his four-day stay, including a speech in Dublin as well as visits to ancestral homelands.

After he leaves Belfast on Wednesday, Mr Biden will cross the border to attend engagements in Co Louth.

The president has traced his ancestral roots to the area and he will tour Carlingford Castle in the county before spending the night in Dublin.

He is then expected to visit President Michael D Higgins on Thursday.

It has been announced that Dublin’s Phoenix Park will be closed for 24 hours from 5pm on Wednesday to facilitate the visit.

The motorcade at RAF Aldergrove (Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA)

The White House said Mr Biden will take part in a tree-planting ceremony and the ringing of the Peace Bell at Áras an Uachtaráin.

Following that ceremony, he will meet again with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, whom Mr Biden recently hosted for St Patrick’s Day.

Mr Biden will address the Oireachtas and attend a banquet dinner at Dublin Castle on Thursday evening.

The US President’s trip will conclude with a visit to Co Mayo, where he has also connected with distant cousins, on Friday.

He will tour the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Knock and visit the North Mayo Heritage and Genealogical Centre’s family history research unit.

Mr Biden will then make a public speech at St Muredach’s Cathedral in Ballina.