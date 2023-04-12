More than 40% of teachers have difficulty managing menopause and work 

More than four in 10 (43%) primary school teachers had difficulty managing the menopause and work, while almost two-thirds believed there was a stigma attached to the topic.

Research published by the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) found that in a predominately female workplace, many teachers are experiencing menopausal transition.

Almost 80% agreed they would be in favour of a workplace policy on menopause.

Following a motion passed at the union’s annual congress in Killarney on Wednesday, the INTO is to now raise awareness of menopause in the workplace and of the challenges of menopause in schools.

The annual congress heard a number of delegates speak on the topic and share their personal experience.

One delegate spoke about how she lost her confidence as she struggled with menopause over the last 10 years, taking time off for surgery and reducing her hours to a four-day week.

While it is mainly other women who work in her school, menopause is still discussed in “hushed” voices.

Delegates heard simple accommodations, such as adjusting temperatures, ventilation, and toilet facilities, as well as a comfortable staff room and even cold drinking water could make a big difference.

Following the passing of the motion, the INTO will now campaign to raise awareness of the challenges of menopause in schools.

Stigma

It will also encourage conversations on the topic in an effort to remove any stigma still attached to it.

INTO members have also asked that the Central Executive Committee work with agencies such as the Irish Congress of Trade Unions Women’s Committee and the National Women’s Council.

Nuala Grealy of the INTO equality committee said: “We acknowledge the commitment of the INTO to raise awareness of menopause in the workplace."

"The INTO survey highlighted the need for schools and the school community to have more positive and proactive attitudes to menopause.”

INTO president John Driscoll said: “The INTO believes that if we are serious about inclusion, we must be willing to discuss reproductive health openly and ensure that supports are in place for teachers and their partners as they face different stages of their reproductive health journeys.”

“Going through these challenges in silence precludes teachers from receiving support and empathy from their colleagues and broader school communities.”

“Reproductive health-related matters are often difficult and distressing, with serious emotional, physical and financial impacts on a woman and her partner in both their personal and school lives.”