Teachers agree motion to campaign for smaller class sizes

Teachers believe that Ireland’s “supersized” primary school classes should be reduced by a further two students as part of the next budget.

A motion passed at the second day of the annual Irish National Teachers’ Orgnisation (INTO) congress in Killarney will see the union campaign for a further reduction in overall class sizes.

It wants the Government in the forthcoming budget to reduce class sizes by two points, in all schools including DEIS schools, which it believes will lead to better outcomes for all children.

In recent years, the average class size has been reduced. However, they remain above the EU and OECD average. The latest Education Indicators for Ireland puts the average primary school class size at 22.8 in 2021, a fall from 24.5 in 2017.

Speaking to delegates, INTO central executive committee member Orlaith Ní Foghlú said that Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, and the Green Party have pledged to lower class sizes to the EU average over the coming years.

“The government has made progress and it's very important to acknowledge that but we're only halfway to the promised land of the EU average.”

Each and every teacher knows the effects of a smaller class, she added.

“We've all had that run of three or four days when a tummy bug or illness in your class leaves five or six as láthair and all of a sudden your classroom is slightly quieter.”

“There is a bit more space and productivity levels change in the new environment.”

More than 80% of primary pupils in Ireland are taught in classes above the European average, she added.

She said:

We have 12% of pupils, more than 67,000 children, in supersized classes of 30 children or more.

"Total enrollment in primary school continues to fall but not as sharply as the Department of Education had projected. Primary education continues to need significant investment to ensure that children get the education they deserve. Now is the chance.”

INTO President John Driscoll said: “We have been working tirelessly over the last three years to address Ireland's supersized class sizes, which have been a national shame and placed us at the bottom of EU league tables.

“We have welcomed the efforts to secure a one-point reduction in each of the last three years, but this year we must be far more ambitious. Lower class sizes have been shown to benefit all students, but particularly those from disadvantaged communities and those with additional needs.”