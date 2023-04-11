Norma Foley commits to seeking funds to restore primary school leadership posts

The Education Minister has committed to seeking funding to restore key leadership posts in primary schools cut during austerity.

In 2009, during the last recession, 4,000 posts of responsibility were cut from primary schools. Last year, the Irish National Teachers Organisation (INTO) decided to restore 1,450 posts to schools as part of the sectoral bargaining process.

While the Government has also restored approximately a third of the roles, more than 1,400 posts remain outstanding in almost 1,300 primary and special schools. These posts include assistant principals and are available at two levels of seniority, usually in larger schools.

These posts are worth between €9,200 and €4,100 depending on which level teachers are assigned to these roles. Speaking at the second day of the INTO annual congress in Killarney, Education Minister Norma Foley said she is aware of the importance of distributed leadership in schools.

Subject to budgetary considerations, Ms Foley said she is keen to advance posts of responsibility in areas of “critical policy priority”. A number of new initiatives and policies are due to be rolled out in schools, including a new action plan on bullying, a wellbeing programme, a new digital strategy and climate action plans.

INTO general secretary John Boyle told the conference that principals need more “real help” through professional development, admin supports and the restoration of middle leadership teams.

“The availability of promotional posts in larger schools would make working in such schools much more attractive, assist with succession planning, and help to retain teachers and principals who are stepping down due to burnout.”

No school with 12 or more teachers has its full complement, Mr Boyle added. “A 16-teacher school is missing three assistant principals, a 24-teacher school is missing five and a 30-teacher school is missing seven assistant principals.

In fact, nearly 1,300 primary and special schools are still missing assistant principals.

“This has to be the last year, minister. I’m putting you on notice now,” he added.

“The goodwill of our members who have stepped into the breach has evaporated. After all, for 14 years the additional work they have been doing for free has been taken for granted by everyone in your department, except the former chief inspector who shared his concern widely.”

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters at the INTO, Ms Foley said further updates will be given on the 58 school building projects previously put on hold due to funding constraints.

Last week, the Department of Education announced the projects would go ahead and that the pause was lifted. However, it is not clear whether updated project timelines have since been given to the affected schools.

On Tuesday, Ms Foley said the Department of Education has been in contact with the schools involved. “In the coming days further updates will be provided. They will be in a position to proceed as they would normally proceed.”