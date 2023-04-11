INTO votes to restore leaders' pay

The Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) Congress has voted to restore the pay of its leaders to pre-recession levels.
Following private business on Monday at the first day of its annual congress in Killarney, INTO delegates voted to restore the salaries of its general secretary and deputy secretary general.
It is understood that after the last recession, previous holders of these posts volunteered to accept a cut to their salaries as an act of solidarity with union members.
Members of the press were excluded from the portion of the day when the vote was taken.
When contacted by thea spokesman for the INTO said: “We don’t comment publicly on private members' business.”
It is understood that the salaries of the general secretary and deputy secretary general are set by the INTO Congress, and tied to civil service salary scales.
The general secretary rate is tied to the deputy secretary (PPC) scale, roughly €195,000, and the deputy general secretary/general treasurer is tied to the principal (Higher) PPC grade, roughly €126,000.
It is understood the vote passed by a large majority for the two positions to be restored to their pre-cut levels.