Chance of snow as freezing temperatures set to sweep in

Met Éireann has warned that there will be a chance of sleet or snow overnight on Tuesday as temperatures will drop to freezing in parts of the country.

A number of weather warnings have already been issued by the national forecaster, with the eastern half of the country facing a wind warning on Tuesday before the western coast (including Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Clare) fall under a similar warning for Wednesday.

A status orange storm marine warning is in place from overnight on Tuesday — with Met Éireann now predicting that some parts of the island could see wintry showers.

Temperatures will fall as low as 0 celsius on tonight, but the weather will remain mostly good, with long clear spells.

Tuesday will start off largely dry and bright, although Met Éireann warn that "persistent outbreaks of rain will gradually move in from the west during the morning and afternoon, bringing a further chance of some thundery downpours."

While they will clear away in the evening, once the sun goes down, temperatures will go with it as they again fall to 0 celsius.

Things will turn extremely windy too, with the chance of "very strong" gales in west and south western areas.

On top of that, Met Éireann say that "there will be a mix of clear spells and showers through the night, with the chance of sleet or snow over high ground."

Thunderstorms and hail will also sweep across the country on Thursday ahead of further unsettled periods.