Increased medical card access must be matched by resources, says think tank

Increasing medical card access will make “a big difference” to low-income groups, but only if the health services are resourced to deliver on that pledge, according to a Social Justice Ireland analyst.

The Government plans to offer GP visit cards to an additional 430,000 people based on income levels this year. Research & Policy Analyst Michelle Murphy said: “We did welcome the announcement for the additional medical card coverage because it would really help with that health inequality.

“But we did say that we were concerned in terms of the resourcing behind it and then the capacity to meet increased demand, and by that I mean the capacity in the primary care or community healthcare system.”

Some people avoid attending GPs because of the appointment cost, and also the fear of additional medication costs, she warned.

“Costs are increasing everywhere else, and if you are on a low wage or a pension or disability payment, that payment has not kept pace with those increased costs. That is a real concern for households,” she said.

“That is why this increased medical card coverage would make a big difference to them. Of course, that is dependent on the system having the capacity to meet the need.”

She said that “even trying to find a GP can be really challenging” for people now.

“What we would like to see is more funding put into primary care, because a lot of that care, different therapies, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, can be provided in a primary care setting so we should be investing money into that,” she said.

She pointed to a Eurostat study on healthcare challenges.

“We’re the only country in the EU that doesn’t have primary care that is free at the point of access,” she said.

“So when you look at unmet need in Ireland, there is a European health survey that examines unmet need for prescribed medicines and our unmet need is twice as high as the EU average.”

She added: "There is 20% of people here who don’t have private health insurance or they don’t have a medical card. Even very low user charges are a barrier to access.”

Eurostat also found Irish people under 34 report being unable to pay for mental health treatment more often than in other countries. One challenge is inequalities in the overall health budget between funding allocated to hospitals compared to community care, Ms Murphy said.

“We would argue health funding should really have been put into expanding primary care, so more GPs, more community health facilities, so you would be able then to provide for people the services that they need,” she said.