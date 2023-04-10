Teachers to get more training as Cineáltas anti-bullying strategy is launched in schools

The Department of Education will today launch its five-year plan to tackle bullying in schools, including bullying based on race, gender identity, cyberbullying, and sexual harassment.

Made up of 61 actions, the Cineáltas anti-bullying rollout includes new procedures, more training for teachers — including courses on cyberbullying — a focus on wellbeing, and the updating of protocols for schools.

A €5m pilot programme of counselling supports for primary school pupils will be implemented, and a student participation unit established.

A new expert group will be chaired by Laura Lundy, professor of education law and children’s rights at Queen’s University.

The Department of Education will also examine how schools can anonymously record alleged incidents of bullying.

The department believes this will enable schools to review their records of alleged incidents of bullying and discern emerging trends.

By this September, it plans to have published updated procedures for schools that will include guidance on recording incidents.

From these reports, the Department of Education also plans to collate a national database, with the first annual report expected to be published in September 2025, based on data from the previous school year.

Since January, all school inspections have had to include anti-bullying checks that focus on compliance and the promotion of a positive school culture.

To build on this, an inspection model is being developed that will evaluate the extent to which a school has appropriate strategies to promote well-being, prevent and address bullying, and foster a positive and inclusive school culture.

Schools will be required to have a Cineáltas charter, a declaration outlining the school’s culture and values and how they can prevent and address bullying, in an age-appropriate manner.

Guidance will be issued to schools by the end of the year, and the implementation of the charter should include input from the whole school community.

All post-primary schools will also be required to have student support teams as part of their well-being process. Their remit will include preventing and addressing bullying.

These teams will be encouraged to avail of continuous professional development.

Education Minister Norma Foley said she is “keenly aware” of the harm that bullying can cause to children and young people.

The Unesco whole-education approach, on which Cineáltas is based, requires bullying to be looked at from a variety of angles, she added.

“The vision for Cineáltas is aimed at helping us all to work together towards a diverse, inclusive Irish society, free from bullying in all its forms and where individual difference is valued, nurtured and celebrated, and where all our children and young people can feel happy and safe in our schools.”