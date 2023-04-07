New all-island LGBT+ forum will enhance cooperation between north and south 

A new all-island LGBT+ forum that will enhance north-south cooperation has been announced in conjunction with the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Set up by Northern Irish LGBT+ charity The Rainbow Project and LGBT Ireland, the forum aims to grow links and connections between those north and south of the border.

The announcement comes amid a string of protests at public libraries against books exploring LGBT+ issues, with LGBT Ireland labelling it as “deeply concerning”.

Protestors objected to six titles including Juno Dawson's book This Book is Gay, which has since been removed from the Children’s Books Ireland Pride Reading Guide.

LGBT Ireland chief executive Paula Fagan said the charity is “deeply concerned” at the protests.

Particularly the scenes that took place at Swords Library with Gardai supervising the admission of representatives from a group protesting against books relating to LGBTQI+ issues. This protest was not an isolated event but one of a series of organised protests by far-right activists that have resulted in library staff being subjected to verbal abuse and intimidation.

The protest at Swords Library was the latest in a series of protests and incidents within public libraries across the country, including Cork and Meath.

Through February and March in Cork, a group of protesters arrived at the City Library five weeks in a row, demanding that Ms Dawson's book be taken off the shelves.

Several library staff were subjected to verbal abuse and "paedophile slurs" with protestors ripping the book inside the building in March. Ms Fagan said:

“Library staff have a right to feel safe in their workplace, and young LGBTQI+ people have a right to be able to access books from their local libraries that reflect their lives and topics that interest them.

“We have written to An Garda Síochána today seeking answers as to why these anti-LGBTQI+ protesters, intent on undermining both of these rights, were escorted into the public library to engage with staff there.

Rainbow Project policy and advocacy manger Aisling Playford said: “We are seeing the growing rise of anti-trans discourse from the far right and hate crime towards the LGBTQIA+ Community is on the rise across the island. LGBTQIA+ people are still experiencing abusive conversion practice in Ireland.”

On the enhanced north-south cooperation, Ms Playford said it is important to share good practice and unite in campaigns across the island of Ireland “in regards to highlighting the inequalities that still face LGBTQIA+ individuals".

LGBT Ireland policy and research manager Pádraig Rice said: “There is no better way to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement than to announce the creation of a new north-south initiative.

“The challenges we face as LGBTQIA+ people are the same north and south, east and west. We all want to see hate crimes reduced and LGBTQIA+ rights respected and enhanced. The forum will provide us with an opportunity to undertake some of this work together.”